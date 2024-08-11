Industry Season 3 Raises the Stakes in HBO’s Riveting Finance Drama

Watching Industry, HBO’s riveting finance drama, can feel like drifting into another world. The sheer volume of technical jargon often transforms scenes into something akin to watching a foreign film without subtitles. Yet, paradoxically, the best way to appreciate Industry is by allowing it to engulf you entirely.

Main Characters Fighting for Survival

The central figures in Industry are new hires at Pierpoint, London’s eminent investment bank. Harper (Myha’la Herrold) must match wits with peers despite lying on her application. Robert (Harry Lawtey), a working-class Londoner, must navigate a world where deals are made among elite boarding school alumni. Lastly, Yasmin (Marisa Abela) enjoys nepotism’s benefits but is largely unsuitable for her role.

Pierpoint’s Merciless Environment

Their ambition drives them to risk both ethics and health under management’s indifferent eyes, as shown by a manager’s advice to an employee: I don’t want to know where you’ve been sleeping, but, optically, I need you to walk out of the office, tap your card out, do whatever, and then come back. By episode’s end, his body turns up in a restroom cubicle.

Such stark reality underpins the show thanks to creators Konrad Kay and Mickey Down. Both worked in investment banking and described the process as being chewed up and spat out by the industry.

A Riveting Third Season

With its third season airing this week, Industry escalates its storytelling and character arcs, earning comparisons to Succession. HBO seems confident in this season’s potential, bestowing upon it their prestigious Sunday night slot and an increased budget.

This opulence manifests early with a yacht party scene—a stark contrast from the typically subdued imagery of power plays and manipulations. It underscores the high stakes and lavish lifestyle of those echelons.

Green Energy IPO and Yasmin’s Turmoil

The new season focuses on Pierpoint managing an IPO for Henry Muck’s (Kit Harrington) green energy startup. Terms like “impact investment” pepper discussions as the characters navigate trends like GameStop and crypto investments.

A highlight of this season is Marisa Abela’s performance as Yasmin. Her character oscillates between quick-wittedness and vulnerability. After her father skips town and cuts her out of her trust fund, she becomes tabloid fodder.

Tarnished Ambitions

The toll of high finance hollows out the main characters into mere shells driven by ambition. Their dreams now serve as grim tools for survival rather than illuminating forces.
Robert asks poignantly in the S3 opener, Am I cursed?, echoing sentiments that resonate deeply within Industry‘s unrelenting universe.

