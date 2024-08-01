Industry Season 3 Highlights First Look at Kit Harington as Green Tech CEO

Industry is returning to HBO next month for its third season, and a new trailer shows new addition Kit Harington. He plays Sir Henry Muck, the head of a green tech energy company. The series stars Myha’la, Marisa Abela, Harry Lawtey, Ken Leung, Conor MacNeill, Sagar Radia, Indy Lewis, Adam Levy, Sarah Parish, Trevor White, Elena Saurel, and Irfan Shamji. Industry follows young graduates as they compete for jobs at a prestigious London investment bank.
Fans are set to be plunged back into the unrelenting world of high finance in the new season, created by Mickey Down and Konrad Kay and made by Bad Wolf. Airing later this year in the UK on BBC iPlayer and BBC One, the series gives an insider’s view of the black box of high finance following a group of young bankers as they forge their identities within the pressure cooker environment and sex and drug-fuelled blitz of international bank Pierpoint & Co’s London office.
New Faces in Finance
The trailer features the first look at Game of Thrones star Kit Harington’s new character, Sir Henry Muck, a technology expert who would like to turn his company into a publicly listed company. Besides Harington, the new cast consists of Sarah Goldberg.
This season is set against the backdrop of ethical investing.
In season three, as Pierpoint looks to the future and takes a big bet on ethical investing, Yasmin (Marisa Abela), Robert (Harry Lawtey), and Eric (Ken Leung) find themselves front and center in the splashy IPO of Lumi, a green tech energy company led by Sir Henry Muck (Kit Harington), in a story that runs all the way to the very top of finance, media, and government.
Intriguing Character Dynamics
The logline of the third season mentions that Yasmin, Robert, and Eric find themselves front and center in the splashy IPO of Lumi. This setup indicates potential intricate relationship dynamics between Yasmin and Sir Henry Muck.
Star-Studded Additions
The new season welcomes other talents including Sarah Goldberg playing Petra Koenig—a FutureDawn portfolio manager who partners with Harper (Myha’la) after she leaves Pierpoint—along with Miriam Petche, Andrew Havill, Roger Barclay, Fady Elsayed, and Fiona Button.
Airing Dates
The new season will debut on HBO on Aug. 11 at 9 p.m., with episodes available to stream on Max simultaneously. New episodes will be released weekly.
