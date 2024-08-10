Industry Hits New Heights in Season 3 with Compelling Stories and Characters

Industry is back, and it’s better than ever. This third season of HBO’s finance drama feels like a true step up in storytelling and character development, maintaining its sharp, gripping narrative.
The series continues to follow the lives of young investment bankers at Pierpoint & Co., and this season kicks off with the firm navigating an IPO for Henry Muck (played by Kit Harington), who runs a green energy startup called Lumi. The boardroom buzzes with excitement about ‘the green shift,’ peppered with terms like ‘impact investment’ and ‘ESG.’
A Step-Up in Storytelling
This season of Industry feels noticeably more confident and gripping. For those who haven’t tuned in yet, now is the perfect time. Unlike before, the series flaunts its opulence with scenes like the yacht party where wealth is unapologetically showcased—a notable shift from the otherwise sombre power plays we’ve grown accustomed to.
The Characters’ Transformation
Harry Lawtey’s portrayal of Robert in this season is particularly remarkable. Robert develops a fierce reputation, reflective of Lawtey’s dedication to his role. His ability to handle everything—from high-stakes financial deals to personal strife—is on full display.
Dramatic Scenes and Gripping Performances
Marisa Abela stands out this season as Yasmin. Her performance balances quick-wittedness and vulnerability beautifully. One reviewer stated,
Marisa Abela delivers some impactful scenes this season that will keep audiences engaged. Especially memorable is her scene at a restaurant which Mickey Down, one of the show creators, found particularly powerful.
Realistic Portrayals Rooted in Experience
The show’s realism comes from its creators, Konrad Kay and Mickey Down, who draw upon their actual experiences in investment banking. They described their initial concept as a cathartic exercise—a bit of revenge against an industry that had once chewed them up and spat them out.
By evolving from an airing of grievances into one of TV’s most essential dramas, Industry is drawing comparisons to heavyweights like Succession. As they continue exploring the cutthroat world of high finance, one can’t help but feel immersed—often overwhelmed—by its dazzling details and high stakes. If you’ve yet to delve into this intense world, there’s no better time than now.
Follow Us