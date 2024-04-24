Indio Native Abi Carter Secures Top 12 Spot on American Idol

Abi Carter’s Journey to the Top 12
Abi Carter is making a name for herself on season 22 of American Idol. After she earned a spot in the top 12 on the April 21, 2024, episode, fans want to know more about who the rising star is.
Abi is a singer from Indio, California, who is competing on season 22 of American Idol. She was 21 years old at the time she competed on the singing competition show.
Emergence of an Idol Star
Amid her American Idol journey, Abi released her first-ever original song called “It’s All Love” on March 29, 2024.
I never felt like I could get things right the first time, but at the end of the day, everything you experience in life is all love, she shared on Instagram before the release.
The Support Behind the Talent
We know that what you gave us was not you. You deserve some grace, Katy said, reflecting on one of Abi’s performances.
Fellow judge Luke Bryan added,
That may be the winner of American Idol right there.
During her audition for the show, Carter impressed with her strong vocal performances and her personal resilience shone through. The judges and America have taken notice of her unwavering determination and magnetic stage presence.
Inspiring Words from Abi Herself
Diamonds form under pressure, right? This motto seems to encapsulate Abi’s approach to challenges both on and off the stage. Her ability to transform personal struggles into captivating performances has resonated deeply with both judges and fans alike.
Focus on Family: Relatedly, Abi revealed a strong familial support system during her auditions,
saying this support has been crucial to her development as an artist. As seen during interviews, she consistently credits her family and loving background as foundational elements sustaining her budding music career.
