Incredibles 3 Announced with Brad Bird Returning as Director

At the recent D23 Expo, Pixar delighted fans with a major announcement:
Incredibles 3 is in the works with Brad Bird returning as director.
The Return of Brad Bird
Known for his work on the first two Incredibles films, Brad Bird’s return has been met with great enthusiasm. CEO Bob Iger’s commitment to entertainment could be reflected in Bird’s undertaking of this project. As Iger once said,
The world needs to be entertained maybe even more so now than ever before and we take that responsibility seriously.
Although no release date was shared, it’s speculated that Incredibles 3 might hit theaters around June 18, 2027, given Pixar’s tradition of summer releases.
No More Details Yet
While specifics about the film’s plot or development were not revealed, Pete Docter noted simply at the end of Pixar’s presentation:
A Continuing Family Saga
I have pieces that I think are good for an Incredibles film, but I haven’t had them come together, admitted Brad Bird in an earlier interview. This hints at a story that remains true to its roots, functioning as a family drama within a superhero setting.
The enduring presence of key cast members like Craig T. Nelson, Holly Hunter, Sarah Vowell, and Samuel L. Jackson is expected. However, Dash may be recast due to Huckleberry Milne’s age. Whether new elements or villains will appear remains to be seen.
