INCREDIBLE Video of a Tesla Getting Hit by a Tornado in Texas

On July 15, 2021, a Tesla found itself at the mercy of a powerful tornado in Texas. What’s incredible is that the event was captured on video, igniting widespread social media reactions and raising discussions about vehicle safety during extreme weather.
Tornado Sweeps Over Tesla
The video, widely shared on Twitter, showed debris littering the roadway as the driver of the Tesla continued to navigate through the storm. This scene vividly illustrated the ferocity of the tornado and triggered a wave of reactions online.
No injuries were reported, assured Johnston Fire Chief David Iannuccilli, emphasizing how fortunate it was given the severe weather conditions.
Tesla’s Durability Tested
Meteorologists are keen to understand more about this event. One noted,
So far, the National Weather Service has not rated the strength of the storm, but people who’ve seen the damage say it’s pretty bad. This insight highlights how unexpected and violent such events can be.
Eyewitness Accounts and Safety Discussions
I looked to my right and about 200 feet off to my right was a tornado, and I could see the debris and stuff flying, recounted Teary Blasingame. Such firsthand accounts add a visceral layer to understanding the storm’s impact.
This incident also brought renewed attention to Tesla’s robustness. According to Ed Kim, president and chief analyst at AutoPacific,
Meteorologists Weigh In
The combination of powerful wind gusts and driving rain created hazardous conditions that tested even advanced automotive technology like Tesla’s. The National Weather Service recorded gusts up to 71 mph in nearby areas — illustrating just how extreme the weather was.
A Viral Sensation with Serious Implications
The viral nature of this video underscores public interest in vehicular resilience during natural disasters. Moreover, it prompts serious questions about safety protocols when encountering such unpredictable conditions.