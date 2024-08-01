In Remembrance of Kim Johnson Survivor Africa Runner-Up at 79

Legacy of Strength and Resilience
Kim Johnson, the runner-up on the third season of the popular reality show Survivor: Africa, has left us at the age of 79. The former school teacher passed away on July 23rd after a long fight with cancer. Her three children confirmed this to Entertainment Weekly.
Her daughter, Kerry Johnson Tichi, shared,
Our mom leaves a legacy of strength, resilience, kindness and generosity. She wore her rose colorized glasses right up until the end. She was the coolest mom and grandmother in the world. We will miss her forever…
A Tribute from Ethan Zohn
Ethan Zohn, who won Survivor: Africa, paid tribute to Kim on Instagram:
Rest in peace Kim Johnson. It was a blessing to call you my friend and a privilege to experience the final tribal council with you. I will forever have that planters punch in your honor
Zohn remembered their time together fondly, praising her strength and determination throughout the competition.
A Record-Setting Competitor
During her time on Survivor: Africa, Kim became the oldest contestant to ever win the Final Immunity Challenge at age 56. She reached the Final Tribal Council, setting records and making a significant mark on the show’s history.
The Survivor Community Mourns
Jeff Probst, host of Survivor, expressed his condolences and highlighted her achievements. He recognized Kim as a pioneer on Survivor, noting her resilience as she became the oldest female competitor to reach the Final Tribal Council.
A Legacy Remembered
In their obituary quote, her family reflected on Kim’s enduring character:
Our mom leaves a legacy of strength, resilience, kindness and generosity.
The news of Kim Johnson’s passing adds to a difficult year for the Survivor community, following the death of Sonja Christopher from Season 1 earlier in 2024.
