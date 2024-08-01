In Remembrance of Kim Johnson Survivor Africa Runner-Up at 79

by

In Remembrance of Kim Johnson Survivor Africa Runner-Up at 79

Legacy of Strength and Resilience

Kim Johnson, the runner-up on the third season of the popular reality show Survivor: Africa, has left us at the age of 79. The former school teacher passed away on July 23rd after a long fight with cancer. Her three children confirmed this to Entertainment Weekly.

Her daughter, Kerry Johnson Tichi, shared, Our mom leaves a legacy of strength, resilience, kindness and generosity. She wore her rose colorized glasses right up until the end. She was the coolest mom and grandmother in the world. We will miss her forever…

A Tribute from Ethan Zohn

In Remembrance of Kim Johnson Survivor Africa Runner-Up at 79

Ethan Zohn, who won Survivor: Africa, paid tribute to Kim on Instagram: Rest in peace Kim Johnson. It was a blessing to call you my friend and a privilege to experience the final tribal council with you. I will forever have that planters punch in your honor

Zohn remembered their time together fondly, praising her strength and determination throughout the competition.

A Record-Setting Competitor

In Remembrance of Kim Johnson Survivor Africa Runner-Up at 79

During her time on Survivor: Africa, Kim became the oldest contestant to ever win the Final Immunity Challenge at age 56. She reached the Final Tribal Council, setting records and making a significant mark on the show’s history.

The Survivor Community Mourns

In Remembrance of Kim Johnson Survivor Africa Runner-Up at 79

Jeff Probst, host of Survivor, expressed his condolences and highlighted her achievements. He recognized Kim as a pioneer on Survivor, noting her resilience as she became the oldest female competitor to reach the Final Tribal Council.

A Legacy Remembered

In their obituary quote, her family reflected on Kim’s enduring character: Our mom leaves a legacy of strength, resilience, kindness and generosity.

The news of Kim Johnson’s passing adds to a difficult year for the Survivor community, following the death of Sonja Christopher from Season 1 earlier in 2024.

TrendingStories
More from this Author
Related Posts
Yes, ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Looks Awesome
3 min read
Aug, 24, 2021
Jennifer Aniston Reflects on Friends and Matthew Perry With Quinta Brunson
3 min read
Jun, 9, 2024
Bob Odenkirk Talks About Losing the Role of Michael Scott to Steve Carell on The Office
3 min read
Jul, 12, 2024
Will We Ever See Dwayne Johnson as President?
3 min read
Jan, 4, 2022
Remembering William Lucking: Sons of Anarchy Actor Died at 80
3 min read
Nov, 10, 2021
The Unbelievable Story of Steven Stayner: A Kidnapping Survivor
3 min read
Sep, 5, 2023
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.