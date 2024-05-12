10 Best Imogen Poots Movie Roles

Throughout the 2010s, Imogen Poots was one of the hardest-working actresses, starring in several movies every year. Poots’ range and versatility have drawn much admiration from critics, audiences, and fans. Over the years, the English actress has raked in many credits in movies and television.
With the premiere of Outer Range season 2, Imogen Poots will captivate TV audiences as Autumn in the neo-Western science fiction series. Poots’ striking blue eyes and screen presence have captivated audiences for decades. Rightly considered one of Hollywood’s underrated actresses, here are the 10 Best Imogen Poots movies to watch.
Fright Night
The Craig Gillespie 2011 supernatural horror comedy Fright Night was an all-round success. In Fright Night, Imogen Poots plays the girlfriend, Amy Peterson, of late actor Anton Yelchin’s character, Charley Brewster. The movie centered around vampires, with Colin Farrell playing its villain, Jerry. Poots was cast in a supporting role alongside Toni Collette, David Tennant, and Dave Franco.
Greetings from Tim Buckley
Greetings from Tim Buckley was only given a limited theatrical release after it premiered at the 2012 Toronto International Film Festival. As such, it is one of Imogen Poots’ movies that flew under the radar. The movie follows the late Jeff Buckley’s journey to accepting and understanding his famous absentee father, Tim Buckley, legacy.
It chronicles how Jeff eventually honored his father by agreeing to perform his songs. Imogen Poots is cast as Allie, a young woman included in the plot as Jeff Buckley’s love interest. Allie was a fan of Jeff’s father’s music while also helping Jeff on his self-discovery journey. They grew closer after the two met at a concert where Allie works. Critics praised Poots for her stunning performance.
That Awkward Moment
In Tom Gormican’s 2014 bromantic comedy-drama That Awkward Moment, Imogen Poots again plays the love interest of one of its main characters. Zac Efron, Miles Teller, and Michael B. Jordan play the movie’s lead characters. After Jordan’s character informs them that his wife wants a divorce, they all decide to stay single. However, things don’t go according to plan as each finds a romantic interest, including Jordan’s character’s wife, who no longer wants a divorce. Not wanting to be the one to break the pledge to stay single, they try to keep it a secret from each other. Poots plays Ellie Andrews, Zac Efron’s character’s love interest.
She’s Funny That Way
2014 was an exceptionally busy year for Imogen Poots, having starred in four feature films. Peter Bogdanovich’s screwball comedy She’s Funny That Way was Poots’ last appearance for the year. In She’s Funny That Way, Poots plays the female lead as Isabella “Izzy” Patterson. The character is a call girl involved in a love triangle between clients, resulting in several infightings and broken relationships. The movie’s star-studded ensemble cast included Owen Wilson, Jennifer Aniston, Will Forte, Kathryn Hahn, and Rhys Ifans.
Green Room
Imogen Poots co-starred with Anton Yelchin again in Jeremy Saulnier’s horror thriller Green Room. The movie’s plot centered around a punk band, the Ain’t Rights, whose members witnessed a murder in a remote club where they were performing. Looking to tie up loose ends, the leader of the neo-Nazi skinheads orders the band members to be hunted and killed.
Imogen Poots was cast as Amber, a friend of the slain girl, Emily. She’s caught in the mix with the band members as she also joins them in trying to escape. X-Men Professor Charles Xavier actor Patrick Stewart plays the movie’s villain as the leader of the skinheads. Also, the cast included Alia Shawkat, Joe Cole, and Callum Turner. Although Green Room received a limited theatrical release, it was considered a success from its critical reviews.
Frank & Lola
In Matthew Ross’ neo-noir erotic thriller Frank & Lola, Imogen Poots plays the female title character, Lola, alongside Michael Shannon. In this story of passion and obsession, Frank, a skillful chef in Las Vegas, would do anything to keep Lola to himself. When he discovers truths about Lola, a lady he recently met and was in love with, he goes out of his way to ensure she stays with him forever. Frank & Lola had a limited release and later was available through video on demand. Although it received above-average reviews, Michael Shannon and Poots’ performances received praise.
The Art of Self-Defense
Imogen Poots co-starred alongside Jesse Eisenberg in the martial arts black comedy The Art of Self-Defense. Poots played Anna, a black belt student at a dōjō whose Sensei does not consider her worthy of a promotion. However, the movie revolves around Casey Davies, a timid and awkward accountant who registers at the dōjō to learn self-defense skills. The Art of Self-Defense was a critical success, with critics praising its humor and story.
Vivarium
That same year, in her second release, Imogen Poots co-starred again with Jesse Eisenberg in the 2019 science fiction psychological thriller Vivarium. However, this time, they are paired as a couple searching for a new home. Their search leads them to a neighborhood from which they cannot escape. Instead, they’re forced to raise a strange humanoid child. The movie impressively holds a 72% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.
Black Christmas
Released about two weeks before 2019 Christmas, Black Christmas cast Imogen Poots in the lead role of Riley Stone. The movie was created as a loose remake of the original 1974 Canadian movie. Although panned by critics, it was a commercial success. Since its release, a few horror audiences have considered it a classic, especially as a Christmas horror movie. The 2019 Black Christmas was produced on a $5 million budget and grossed $18.5 million at the Box Office.
Baltimore
After a three-year break from starring in feature films, Imogen Poots returned in 2023 in the historical thriller Baltimore. Poots portrayed Rose Dugdale, whom the movie was based on. The character was a British heiress-turned-IRA member. Poots’ performance was enough to carry most of the movie’s weight. Baltimore wasn’t only critically acclaimed; Poots received special praise for her performance. If you enjoyed reading about Imogen Poots movies, read about Outer Range lead actor Josh Brolin’s top 10 movies.