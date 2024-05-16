I Saw the TV Glow captures VHS nostalgia and Buffy reruns in an existential tale

Jane Schoenbrun’s I Saw The TV Glow, released in limited theaters, is a profound narrative about teenagers Maddy (Brigette Lundy-Paine) and Owen (Justice Smith), who form a deep bond over their mutual obsession with a Buffy the Vampire Slayer-inspired TV show, The Pink Opaque. As they plunge deeper into the show’s lore, reality merges with fiction significantly affecting their lives.
Schoenbrun has often referred to Buffy as a cornerstone of their adolescence. Creating The Pink Opaque felt like gifting their 13-year-old self with an intricate, nostalgic experience. The set design aimed to capture not just the look, but also the feel of ’90s television.
In the show, characters Isabel (Helena Howard) and Tara (Snail Mail’s Lindsay Jordan) discover an ancient psychic connection at summer camp and realize that they must combat evil forces from Mr. Melancholy, a sinister character inspired by ’90s media like
Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness.
The production team made sure The Pink Opaque felt authentic enough to reflect Maddy and Owen’s serious investment in it. According to production designer Brandon Tonner-Connolly, Schoenbrun envisioned the movie as a shimmering haunted wonderland, making it look and feel like a dreamy recollection rather than a simple ‘90s TV show imitation.
Visual Aesthetic Supports Themes
I Saw The TV Glow had its world premiere at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival, receiving praise for its vivid directorial vision from Jane Schoenbrun, haunting soundscape, unforgettable images, and captivating performances from Justice Smith and Brigette Lundy-Paine.
Director of Photography Eric Yue mentioned how extensive preparation went into crafting the film’s color palette. The blues, purples, and pinks were particularly inspired by Krzysztof Kieslowski’s Three Colors trilogy.
Creating Nostalgia Without Judgment
The lighting in The Pink Opaque differed from I Saw The TV Glow. Schoenbrun used blue gels to depict nighttime scenes reminiscent of ‘90s television’s moonlit aesthetic. According to Yue, this approach aimed to evoke memories without devolving into pastiche.
The show’s comprehensive development included designing storylines and creating episode guides mimicking those from iconic ‘90s shows such as Buffy. Brigette Lundy-Paine emphasized the necessity for everything in The Pink Opaque to feel real for Maddy and Owen’s rooted attachment.
A Deep Dive into Queer Subtext and Fandom
Whilst visually appealing due to its nostalgia-driven approach, I Saw The TV Glow also delves deep into themes of self-exploration through fandom. This was crucial when considering how many cherished late-night TV shows allowed viewers to explore parts of themselves that were often less understood or stigmatized in mainstream culture.
Maddy mysteriously disappears leaving Owen grappling with remnants of their shared passion. Using her stash of VHS-recorded episodes of The Pink Opaque, he begins rewatching the series which catalyses both horror and self-discovery.
