I, Robot Cast: Where Are the Sci-Fi Actors Today?

Besides the skillfully adapted screenplay, the I, Robot cast played a huge role in the movie’s success. Although several Isaac Asimov fans criticized the movie when it was released, I, Robot became one of the century’s best films on Artificial Intelligence and robotics. Jeff Vintar, who worked on the earlier screenplay and story, based it on Isaac Asimov’s short-story collection. Set in 2035, I, Robot showed a more relatable and functional future use of robots and AI.
Detective Del Spooner is called to investigate the alleged suicide of Alfred Lanning, co-founder of U.S. Robotics. With a natural distrust and disgust for robots, a skeptical Detective Spooner is more open-minded to investigate it as murder. His search for truth brought him face-to-face with Sonny, a humanoid robot not operating under the three laws. Released in July 2004, I, Robot turns 20 in 2024. These were the I, Robot cast and where they are in their careers today.
Will Smith as Det. Del Spooner
Will Smith led the I, Robot cast as Det. Del Spooner. After the death of Dr. Alfred Lanning, the doctor specifically requested to have Det. Spooner leads the investigation because of his skepticism against robots. Although working alone in the beginning, with the help of Dr. Susan Calvin, Det. Spooner uncovered a sinister plot orchestrated by U.S. Robotics’s central artificial intelligence computer, VIKI (Virtual Interactive Kinetic Intelligence). Since I, Robot (2004), Will Smith went on to have a fruitful career as a leading man.
Although he had his first Academy Award nomination for his performance in Ali (2001) before starring in I, Robot, he received three more nominations for The Pursuit of Happyness (Best Actor) and King Richard (Best Picture and Best Actor). He also won his first Oscar in 2022 for Best Actor. Although he had a win, Smith received a 10-year ban from the Oscars after slapping Oscar host Chris Rock while on stage. Will Smith starred in several other movies where he had to save the world as well as several other Box Office hits. In 2024, Smith will reprise his role as Mike Lowrey in Bad Boys Ride or Die, the fourth installment in the Bad Boys franchise.
Bridget Moynahan as Dr. Susan Calvin
Although Jennifer Connelly was initially considered to portray the iconic character of Dr. Susan Calvin, the role eventually went to Bridget Moynahan. Dr. Susan Calvin is a prominent character in Isaac Asimov’s Robot series short stories. Bridget Moynahan is the fifth actress to portray the character but the first to do so in a feature film. In I, Robot, Dr. Calvin was a robopsychologist working at U.S. Robotics.
Although Bridget Moynahan continued her acting career, she hasn’t worked on many projects since I, Robot. Moynahan’s most notable film project since 2004 was appearing as John Wick’s wife, Helen Wick, in three of the John Wick films. In television, she played Whitney Crane on ABC’s serial drama Six Degrees from 2006 to 2007. Bridget Moynahan currently plays Erin Reagan on the CBS police procedural drama series Blue Bloods. Although she began dating former NFL quarterback Tom Brady in 2004, the couple split in 2006. The couple share a son, born on August 22, 2007. On October 17, 2015, Bridget Moynahan married businessman Andrew Frankel.
Bruce Greenwood as Lawrence Robertson
Canadian actor and producer Bruce Greenwood joined the I, Robot cast, playing Lawrence Robertson. As co-founder and CEO of U.S. Robotics, Robertson is more concerned about the business and profits. Besides having a personal disdain for Detective Spooner, Lawrence Robertson understood Spooner’s investigation could hamper the company’s future. With U.S. Robotics hoping to release new NS5 models, Spooner’s investigation could affect the company’s PR and sales.
Bruce Greenwood starred in several notable films after I, Robot, including Deja Vu (2006), National Treasure: Book of Secrets (2007), Star Trek (2009), and its sequel, Mark Felt: The Man Who Brought Down the White House in (2017), Kingsman: The Golden Circle (2017), The Post (2017), and Doctor Sleep (2019). On the small screen, Greenwood starred in The People v. O. J. Simpson: American Crime Story (2016), The Resident (2018-2023), and I Know This Much Is True (2020). His latest work in television was as Roderick Usher in The Fall of the House of Usher (2023).
Chi McBride as Lt. John Bergin
Although part of I, Robot cast in a minor supporting role, Chi McBride’s character, Lt. John Bergin, still stood out. Besides being Det. Spooner’s supervisor, he’s also a mentor. Lt. Bergin and Det. Spooner’s conversations added to I, Robot’s humor. Chu McBride continued his acting career as a character actor in film and television. A few of his starring roles post-I, Robot include House (2005), Killer Instinct (2005-2006), The Nine (2006-2007), Pushing Daisies (2007-2009), Hawaii Five-0 (2013-2020), and How We Roll (2022).
Shia LaBeouf as Farber
When Shia LaBeouf joined the I, Robot cast, he wasn’t popular in American cinema. LaBeouf played Faber, a friend of Detective Spooner. Since I, Robot, Shia LaBeouf starred in several big-budget movies before he had a career dip. LaBeouf starred in Constantine (2005), Disturbia (2007), Transformers film series, Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (2008), Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps (2010), and Nymphomaniac (2013). Having starred in low-budget films since then, Shia LaBeouf will join the star-studded cast of Francis Ford Coppola’s upcoming science fiction drama Megalopolis (2024).
James Cromwell as Dr. Alfred Lanning
Although he had a short screen time, James Cromwell was also part of the I, Robot cast as Dr. Alfred Lanning. Although a co-founder of the company, realizing VIKI’s plan for the NS5 and humanoid robots to take over humanity. Dr. Lanning created Sonny and carefully orchestrated his death to expose the threat. Cromwell’s character appears in a holographic message to Det. Spooner.
James Cromwell portrayed George Stacy in Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man 3 in 2007 and Benjamin Lockwood in Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (2018). Cromwell has had more credits in television, winning his first Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie for his performance in American Horror Story: Asylum. Cromwell plays Jonathan Siegel in a recurring role in the Colin Farrell-led Apple TV+ drama series Sugar (2024).
Alan Tudyk as Sonny
Sonny was the star character of I, Robot. He was the suspected killer of Dr. Alfred Lanning, especially because he did not seem to behave like the other U.S. Robotics NS5. It was later discovered that Dr. Alfred Lanning had created him for a unique purpose. Alan Tudyk beat Wil Wheaton and Emilio Estevez to portray Sonny. Tudyk was Sonny’s voice and motion capture.
Besides starring in several live-action movies, Alan Tudyk has voiced several characters for Walt Disney Animation Studios since 2012. His latest credit is voicing Valentino in Walt Disney's animated musical fantasy film Wish (2023). In television, Alan Tudyk's recent voiceover credits are Harley Quinn, Resident Alien, Transformers: EarthSpark, and Grimsburg.