6 Actors Who Could Play Sylvester Stallone in ‘I Play Rocky’

I Play Rocky is an upcoming biopic that will focus on the early days of Sylvester Stallone as he fights to get his now iconic movie Rocky made. Not only is Rocky a true underdog movie, Stallone’s journey to getting the movie made is also an underdog story in itself. After writing the script for the film, Stallone was rejected for the lead role as he was completely unknown at the time. However, he refused to back down, and was not willing to give away the rights to the screenplay unless he could star as the titular character.
Now, nearly five decades later, Peter Farrelly is bringing Sylvester Stallone’s inspiring success story to the big screen via a biopic called I Play Rocky. Farrelly is most known for his comedic movies like Dumb and Dumber, Me Myself & Irene, and Shallow Hal. However, in recent years, he has forayed into drama, winning two Oscars for his movie Green Book. So, the movie appears to be in good hands. The problem is, Sylvester Stallone has a very distinctive look and voice, meaning the search is now on to find an actor who could play a young version of himself. Here are 6 actors who could play Stallone in I Play Rocky.
6. David Corenswet
David Corenswet is potentially about to become one of the biggest stars in the world as he takes on the role of Superman in James Gunn‘s Superman: Legacy. However, he has already established himself in roles in acclaimed movies like Pearl and TV shows like House of Cards and We Own This City. In terms of looks, Corenswet has a dark and rugged look to him that could easily be transformed to Sylvester Stallone’s distinctive features with cosmetics. In terms of accent, Corenswet is from Philadelphia, the home of Rocky Balboa.
5. David Henrie
David Henrie isn’t a major name in Hollywood as of yet. However, he does have an eclectic range of roles under his belt. He has starred in movies like Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2, and TV shows such as How I Met Your Mother and Wizards of Waverly Place. To that, he is perhaps best known with younger audiences. Yet, the whole premise of I Play Rocky is centered on an undiscovered actor, which would make casting Henrie rather fitting.
In regards to his looks, Henrie has a similar look to Stallone, with dark hair and dark eyes, and a strong jawline. As of the time of writing, David Henrie is 34 years old, which is 5 years older than Stallone was when Rocky started filming. However, his fresh face could easily pass for 29, especially with the use of makeup.
4. Dylan O’Brien
Dylan O’Brien is another example of an actor who has had a successful stint so far but hasn’t quite propelled to the masses. Much like David Henrie, O’Brien is more notable with younger audiences thanks to his role in The Maze Runner and the hit TV show, Teen Wolf. However, these roles were over a decade ago. So, fans of his work have also grown up. To that, this could bring a level of intrigue to his role as Sylvester Stallone, with his audience keen to see him in a new light. In terms of physicality, O’Brien is much more slender than Stallone was at the time of Rocky, but Hollywood stars are usually not afraid to transform their bodies for big roles such as this. O’Brien was born in 1991, making him 32 years old at the time of writing.
3. Jacob Elordi
Jacob Elordi, a tall and dashing young actor, bears a striking resemblance to a young Sylvester Stallone, with similar features and hair. Given his current status as a rising star, he would be a natural fit to play Stallone in I Play Rocky. Elordi’s career is already on the rise, with notable roles in films like Saltburn and The Kissing Booth. He has also made a mark in the hit HBO series Euphoria, alongside talented stars like Zendaya and Sydney Sweeney. Despite hailing from Australia, Elordi has demonstrated his versatility by playing characters with American and British accents, indicating that he could potentially master Stallone’s iconic voice with some practice.
2. Mark McKenna
Mark McKenna is perhaps the closest in looks to Sylvester Stallone than any other actor on this left. Also, to mainstream audiences, he may not be so recognisable, which could add to the movie’s underdog theme. McKenna received critical praise for his role in the dark comedy series, Wayne, where he played the titular character. In the show, he portrayed a wayward youth with a kind heart but a penchant for violence. Through this dynamic portrayal, it is easy to imagine him taking on the nuances that would be required to play a young Sylvester Stallone. Furthermore, McKenna, who is of Irish descent, pulled off a perfect Boston accent in Wayne, which shows promise for his ability to tackle a Philadelphian accent had he be cast in I Play Rocky.
1. Timothée Chalamet
Timothée Chalamet would no doubt be the most expensive option to play Sylvester Stallone in I Play Rocky. Fresh off the success of Dune: Part Two, Chalamet is one of the hottest actors in the world, with lots of big budget movies offers coming his way. As of yet, there has been no budget released for I Play Rocky, but given the subject matter and talent involved so far, chances are that it will not be a low budget movie. However, even if it was, Chalamet is no stranger to indie cinema.
Sporting dark hair and olive skin that could be passed off as Italian heritage, the rising star could be the perfect candidate to play the “Italian Stallion”. Granted, he would need to bulk out his frame somewhat to play the young and muscled Stallone. Want to read more about the history of Rocky? Here’s the true story behind the iconic Oscar-winning movie.