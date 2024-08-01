I Know What You Did Last Summer Revamped with Camila Mendes and Madeline Clyne

Casting News Shakes Up the Industry
The iconic horror franchise I Know What You Did Last Summer is making a return with a brand-new cast. Madelyn Cline of Outer Banks fame and Riverdale’s Camila Mendes are set to lead the ensemble for this Sony Pictures reboot.
Stars Join in Reboot with Notable Credits
Joining them are Tony Award nominee Sarah Pidgeon, Atlanta‘s Tyriq Withers, and Jonah Hauer-King, who played Prince Eric in Disney’s live-action The Little Mermaid. Pidgeon is currently starring on Broadway in Stereophonic, earning critical acclaim for her role. Withers has wrapped up his work on the film Him, previously known as Goat, while Hauer-King brought layers to his character of Prince Eric.
A Journey Through the Original Franchise
The original I Know What You Did Last Summer, released in 1997, depicted a group of friends dealing with the aftermath of an accident that spirals into a nightmare. Its success led to sequels like I Still Know What You Did Last Summer (1998) and a home entertainment release, I’ll Always Know What You Did Last Summer (2006). In 2021, the story was adapted into a television series on Prime Video.
A Potential Return for Iconic Characters?
Fans might be thrilled to hear that discussions with original stars Jennifer Love Hewitt and Freddie Prinze Jr. are underway regarding their return. Directed by Jennifer Kaytin Robinson from a screenplay she co-wrote with Sam Lansky, the project relies heavily on nostalgia while aiming to appeal to a new generation of viewers.
Building Anticipation for 2025 Release
Sony Pictures is moving swiftly to meet the planned release date of July 18, 2025. The reboot will likely follow a format similar to the 2022 Scream reboot that mixed original cast members with fresh faces, hoping for similar success.
Spotlight on New Talent
Mendes recently appeared in Netflix’s teen black comedy Do Revenge, reuniting with director Robinson. Meanwhile, Cline has gained attention through her role in Rian Johnson’s Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery. As anticipation builds, fans old and new will be eagerly watching how these talents bring fresh energy to the beloved horror story.
