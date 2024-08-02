I Know What You Did Last Summer Reboot Slated for 2025 with Star-Studded Cast

Sarah Pidgeon, Tyriq Withers, and Jonah Hauer-King, who portrayed Prince Eric in Disney’s live-action The Little Mermaid, join the ensemble cast of Sony Pictures’ upcoming movie.
Camila Mendes, known for her role as Veronica on CW’s long-running Riverdale, and Madelyn Cline, the star of Netflix’s Outer Banks, will lead the cast in this reboot.
Exploring the New Roster
The new cast includes a blend of familiar faces and rising stars. Negotiations are ongoing with Tony Award nominee Sarah Pidgeon, Atlanta’s Tyriq Withers, and Jonah Hauer-King, known from his role in The Little Mermaid.
The original film starred Jennifer Love Hewitt and Freddie Prinze Jr., who are also in talks to reprise their roles. Directed by Jennifer Kaytin Robinson, the screenplay was co-written with Sam Lansky based on an initial script by Leah McKendrick. Neal Moritz, one of the producers of the original, returns to produce the reboot, set for release on July 18, 2025.
A Nod to the Original
The 1997 film grossed over $72 million at the box office ($142 million today) and featured Hewitt, Prinze, Sarah Michelle Gellar, and Ryan Phillippe. It followed a group of friends stalked by a hook-wielding villain after trying to cover up a car accident.
The reboot aims to emulate the success model of the 2022 Scream reboot, featuring a mix of original cast members and new talent like Jenna Ortega and Melissa Barrera. This approach aims to build a next generation of stars, similar to how the Sydney Sweeney-Glen Powell rom-com, Anyone but You is positioning itself.
An Ensemble of Talent
Camila Mendes broke out with her role as Veronica on Riverdale, which ended last year. Her recent works include Upgraded (2024) and Música. Madelyn Cline is recognized for her role as Sarah Cameron on Outer Banks. She also appeared in Rian Johnson’s Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.
Sarah Pidgeon‘s Broadway presence is notable, currently starring in Stereophonic. The play has set records with 13 Tony Award nominations, a testament to its critical acclaim. Pidgeon’s screen works include Hulu’s Tiny Beautiful Things.
A Look at Rising Stars
Tyriq Withers, known for FX’s Atlanta, wrapped up filming for Him, formerly titled Goat. This psychological thriller sees him in a lead role alongside Marlon Wayans.
Jonah Hauer-King‘s recent works include Peacock’s historical drama, The Tattooist of Auschwitz. His past roles span adaptations of Little Women and Howard’s End, displaying his versatility.
