Hunter Schafer Stars in Gripping Horror Movie Cuckoo

Hunter Schafer‘s next big role is turning heads in the horror genre. The trailer for her latest film, Cuckoo, directed by Tilman Singer, has just dropped, and it promises to deliver chills and thrills.
A New Direction for Schafer
Schafer, known for her breakout role as Jules in HBO’s hit series Euphoria, plays Gretchen in Cuckoo. The plot centers around a teenager who moves to a resort in the German Alps with her father, only to encounter mysterious and eerie happenings. Tilman Singer, who also wrote the script, sets up a suspenseful atmosphere that keeps viewers on edge.
An Ensemble Cast Adding Depth
The film doesn’t just rely on Schafer’s talents; it features an ensemble cast including Dan Stevens, Jessica Henwick, Marton Csókás, Greta Fernández, and Jan Bluthardt. Stevens, known for his varied roles from The Guest to Abigail, plays a crucial part in the unfolding drama at the resort.
Jessica Henwick Among Impressive Names
Henwick, widely recognized for her work in “Underwater”, brings her own unique flair to the movie. Reflecting on her rigorous journey into major roles, she remarked on her six-month audition process for J.J. Abrams’ Star Wars:
Oh my God, dude. That was fucking six months…
Schafer’s Creative Drive
Schafer has demonstrated a versatile range since being cast in Euphoria. Such determination earned praise from her peers, such as Dan Stevens, who mentioned,
She absolutely fizzes with creative energy…
A Promising Year Ahead for Horror Fans
This year is shaping up beautifully for horror enthusiasts with highly anticipated releases like Osgood Perkins’ record-breaking “Longlegs” and “Immaculate” starring Sydney Sweeney from “Euphoria”.Cuckoo, which premiered at the Berlin International Film Festival and later at SXSW, already boasts an impressive 81% score on Rotten Tomatoes.
The Classic Hooks of Modern Horror
The trailer hints at an instant classic formula – ominous settings, a bloodied final girl, and unsettlingly peculiar characters. All signs suggest that Cuckoo will not only enhance Schafer’s career but also align perfectly with the current horror landscape.
