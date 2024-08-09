Hunter Schafer Shares Uncertainty About Euphoria Season 3

Despite a set start date of January 2025 for Euphoria Season 3, Hunter Schafer says she has no idea what’s happening with the Sam Levinson-created series.
The real tea is I have no f–king idea what’s going on, and you can ask literally all of the cast,” Schafer told Alex Cooper on her episode of Call Her Daddy.
Schafer’s comments come after months of production delays. Season 3 was renewed back in February 2022, but since the debut of Season 2 in January of that year, a lot has happened. Reflecting on the unexpected deaths of costar Angus Cloud at age 25 in July 2023 and producer Kevin Turen, she said there’s been a sense of anticipation about the future.
I think everyone feels a certain sense of anticipation for if we are supposed to do Season 3… Obviously I’m still coming to qualms about what’s happened and losing people that we really loved and were a part of this family and everything. If we do go back, that’s going to be tough.
In addition to grieving their losses, the anticipated return of Euphoria is complicated by reports of tensions between Levinson, HBO, and costar and executive producer Zendaya. The tragic losses have undoubtedly impacted the cast and crew, forming a large part of the delays.
Schafer is maintaining a balanced perspective on whether Season 3 will happen or not. She believes there’s potential for channeling these emotions into a beautiful Season 3, but acknowledges other factors at play.
In the meantime, Schafer is keeping busy with other projects. She will star in the horror film Cuckoo, directed by Tilman Singer, and feature opposite Michelle Yeoh in Prime Video’s Blade Runner 2099 series.
Reflecting on her career decisions during her conversation with Cooper, Schafer expressed her growth from working in TV to loving films more. She admitted initially turning down her role in Blade Runner 2099, but eventually came around. “I feel like I did TV and that was such a great intro to acting,” Schafer said. “But since moving into films, I realized I love the film format so much more—TV is a beast.”
