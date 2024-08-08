Hunter Schafer Reflects on Euphoria’s Future Amid Recent Tragedies

Despite HBO setting a January 2025 start date for Euphoria Season 3, star Hunter Schafer admits she has “no f-king idea what’s going on” with the Sam Levinson-created series.
The real tea is I have no f-king idea what’s going on, and you can ask literally all of the cast, Schafer revealed during an episode of “Call Her Daddy” with Alex Cooper.
Schafer’s comments come after months of delays for Season 3, which was renewed back in February 2022. Since the debut of Season 2 in January of that year, much has changed. She pointed to the deaths of co-star Angus Cloud and producer Kevin Turen as significant hurdles.
Cloud’s Passing Casts a Shadow
I think everyone feels a certain sense of anticipation for if we are supposed to do Season 3, Schafer stated. She emphasized that losing team members such as Angus Cloud has been deeply impactful.
Obviously I’m still coming to qualms about what’s happened and losing people that we really loved and were a part of this family and everything. If we do go back, that’s going to be tough, she expressed.
Tensions Between Key Players
Reports suggest disagreements among Levinson, HBO, and co-star Zendaya may also play a role in the delays. According to Schafer,
The deaths and their impact on the Euphoria cast and crew are a big part of delays as well.
Schafer added,
I think there’s a world in which we can channel that into making it a beautiful Season 3… but I think that s-it really threw everyone for a loop.
Schafer’s Other Ventures
While waiting for production to resume, Schafer hasn’t been idle. She stars in Tilman Singer’s horror film Cuckoo and alongside Michelle Yeoh in the Prime Video series Blade Runner 2099. She initially hesitated about returning to TV.
I feel like I did TV and that was such a great intro to acting, but since moving into films, I realized I love the film format so much more — TV is a beast.
Schafer has also made strides in modeling, working with brands like Prada, Dior, and Gucci.
A Wait Until Next Year
Euphoria fans will have to wait until January 2025, if everything goes according to plan. As Schafer mentions, the emotional toll is substantial but there remains hope for a meaningful comeback.
