Hunter Schafer Laments Uncertainty Over Euphoria’s Upcoming Season

August 8, 2024 Despite HBO setting a January 2025 start date for Euphoria Season 3, star Hunter Schafer admits she has no clue what’s going on with the Sam Levinson-created series.
No Idea What’s Happening
Schafer recently told Alex Cooper on the Call Her Daddy podcast,
The real tea is I have no f***ing idea what’s going on, and you can ask literally all of the cast. Her comments highlight the sheer uncertainty surrounding the highly anticipated next season.
Delays and Losses Haunting Euphoria
The delays for Season 3 have been a focal point, especially following its renewal back in February 2022. The passing of co-star Angus Cloud in July 2023 and producer Kevin Turen have added to the confusion and heaviness within the team.
It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today. As an artist, a friend, a brother and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways, said his family.
Anxiety Over Season 3
Schafer elaborated on this saying,
I think everyone feels a certain sense of anticipation for if we are supposed to do Season 3. She pointed out that uncertainties and the emotional toll due to these losses make it difficult for everyone involved:
This is further compounded by reports of discord between showrunner Sam Levinson and HBO, along with problems involving co-star and executive producer Zendaya. According to Schafer,
the deaths and their impact on the Euphoria cast and crew are a big part of delays.
The Future in TV and Films
While waiting for Euphoria's third season production to begin in January 2025, Schafer is keeping busy. She is all set to star in the horror film Cuckoo and opposite Michelle Yeoh in Prime Video's Blade Runner 2099. Interestingly, she initially turned down the role:
Hunter’s Shift from TV to Film
Schafer explained her initial reluctance, stating she felt more drawn to films rather than TV after her experience on Euphoria.
I feel like I did TV and that was such a great intro to acting, but, since moving into films, I realized I love the film format so much more—TV is a beast.
