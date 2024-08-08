Hunter Schafer Discusses Breakup with Dominic Fike and Discovering His Infidelity

Hunter Schafer has opened up about what led to her split from her Euphoria co-star Dominic Fike. During an interview on the Call Her Daddy podcast, Schafer shared that the breakup was mutually agreed upon.
It’s one of the cleaner breakups I’ve had, the actress admitted.
We both recognized that this is not working, and we can’t do this. We got to go our own separate ways.
However, Schafer did reveal a painful detail that added to their decision. She found out that Fike cheated on her when she went through his phone.
Part of why the relationship ended is because I got cheated on for the first time, Schafer confessed.
It was this whole process of realizing that cheating has nothing to do with you. It has everything to do with that person and whatever kind of pain they are in and whatever they are dealing with.
The couple first sparked romance rumors after meeting on the set of Euphoria‘s second season, where Fike portrayed Elliot. Their relationship turned Instagram official in February 2022 but came to an end in July 2023.
A Challenging Relationship
Despite their separation, Hunter Schafer reflected on the deep emotional connection they shared. Speaking highly of Fike, she said,
He’s a really special person, and I love his soul and everything.
Schafer wasn’t proud of her actions leading to the discovery, explaining that she had a gut feeling something was amiss. The revelation fundamentally changed her as a person.
The Work Ahead
Both stars have acknowledged their need for personal growth following the breakup. While Schafer pointed out that their relationship became messy, it ultimately resulted in a clean parting.
I also have a lot to work on, she told podcast host Alex Cooper. Schafer emphasized her intention to focus on self-improvement before diving into another high-profile relationship.Euphoria, created by Sam Levinson, has been a significant professional milestone for both actors.
A Look Forward
Schafer and Fike are set to reunite on-screen for the filming of Euphoria‘s third season, which reportedly begins in January 2025.
Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney, Alexa Demie, Storm Reid, Jacob Elordi, Maude Apatow, and Eric Dane will also return for this much-anticipated season.
We could not be happier with our creative partnership with [creator] Sam [Levinson] and this incredible cast,
said Francesca Orsi, Executive Vice President at HBO Programming.
We look forward to bringing this new season of Euphoria to life for the fans.
