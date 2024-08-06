Hunter Schafer, Dan Stevens, and Jessica Henwick Talk About Their Roles in Upcoming Horror Movie Cuckoo

by

As the release date of Cuckoo approaches on August 9, fans eagerly await this new psychological horror from director Tilman Singer. With a star-studded cast that includes Hunter Schafer, Dan Stevens, and Jessica Henwick, expectations are high.

The Cast Discusses Their Roles

Hunter Schafer's upcoming film 'Cuckoo' marks her first official film role, where she will be portraying the main character. Schafer herself commented on this monumental step in her career by saying, I was just looking for a movie… I really liked the world that Tilman had written…

Dan Stevens Brings His A-Game

The seasoned actor Dan Stevens stars alongside Schafer, further complementing the film's stellar cast. Stevens admitted his eagerness to delve into another complex character, adding depth to the narrative.

Insights From The Director

Tilman Singer elaborates on his vision for the film, demonstrating considerable excitement: He has this child-like excitement still… Working with such an ensemble has undoubtedly elevated not only Singer’s work but also the performances of each actor involved.

Jessica Henwick Discusses Her Role

Jessica Henwick, known for roles in The Matrix Resurrections and Game of Thrones, adds another layer to the film’s complexity. In speaking about her experience filming scenes for Cuckoo, she noted,The camaraderie on set was palpable, and it allowed us to bring an authenticity to our performances.

Tigris Snow, A Memorable Character Portrayed by Schafer

Schafer’s prior significant role was in the massive hit “The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes,” where she played an intricate character named Tigris Snow. This part added to her range of diverse and skilled portrayals.The biggest shockers in the book is that President Snow and Tigris are cousins.

