Hugh Jackman and Ke Huy Quan Share Heartfelt Reunion After Two Decades

This article contains spoilers for Deadpool & Wolverine.
Loki star Ke Huy Quan gave fans a dose of nostalgia, calling back to his first meeting with Hugh Jackman on the set of X-Men. The two recounted their recent reunion while teasing how their characters might have interacted in a Deadpool & Wolverine scene.
A Nostalgic Meeting
The Time Variance Authority (TVA) played a crucial role in Logan and Wade Wilson’s antics in Deadpool & Wolverine, which propelled them through timelines populated by legendary figures from past Fox Marvel films. With the first trailer hinting at TVA involvement, fans expected appearances from key Loki series characters like Owen Wilson’s Mobius or Ke Huy Quan’s Ouroboros. However, the film only included brief cameos from the TVA, disappointing those hoping to see Tom Hiddleston’s Loki.
Despite this, Quan surprised fans by sharing an Instagram photo of his reunion with Jackman. They originally met in 2000 during the production of the first X-Men film.
A Long-Awaited Reunion
Quan shared a selfie with Jackman and wrote about their surprise meeting:
I saw DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE. It was AWESOME… Ran into Hugh Jackman recently. The last time I saw him was 24 yrs ago on the set of X-Men when he first trained as Wolverine. He is just as nice as I remembered. Huge congratulations to [Hugh Jackman, Ryan Reynolds] and the entire Deadpool team on a record opening. Bravo.
Their reunion added an element of nostalgia to Deadpool & Wolverine’s mid-credits scene, which featured behind-the-scenes footage from the Fox X-Men films.
X-Men Stunt Coaching
Quan, who has amassed a dedicated fanbase thanks to his roles in The Goonies and Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom, transitioned behind the scenes after earning a Cinematic Arts degree. He coached action stunts for director Corey Yuen on the set of X-Men, including choreographing a fight scene between Wolverine and his doppelganger (Mystique in disguise).
In addition to mentoring Hugh Jackman’s stunt doubles, Quan also engaged in various international productions until 1999.
A Diverse Career
After his stint behind the camera, Quan returned to acting, earning critical acclaim for his role in 2022’s Everything Everywhere All at Once, which won him an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor. His other recent projects include parts in Kung Fu Panda 4 and Netflix’s upcoming film The Electric State.
Quan’s next major role will be in With Love, an action movie slated for release on February 7, 2025.
