Huey Lewis to Star in New Fox Mockumentary Series

August 10, 2024
Huey Lewis is embarking on a new adventure as he gears up to star in and executive produce a mockumentary series that’s presently in development at Fox.
The half-hour series, cleverly titled Whatever Happened to Huey Lewis, will chronicle the iconic rock
‘n’ roll legend‘s life as he adapts after losing his hearing. According to the official logline,
With the help of his codependent family and eccentric celebrity friends, Huey will tackle this hilarious next phase with his signature Heart and Soul.
A Fresh Chapter for Huey Lewis
This new venture comes as no surprise for fans who are familiar with Huey’s spirited persona. In 2018, he publicly disclosed that he was suffering from Ménière’s disease, a condition that caused significant hearing loss and rendered him unable to sing. This diagnosis led him to cancel the remainder of his band’s tours that year. Despite these challenges, he continued to pursue his passion by working on the Broadway musical The Heart of Rock and Roll.
Star-Studded Collaboration
Fox has given a script commitment to the single-cam comedy, which will be produced under Fox Entertainment Studios. Lewis is joined by an impressive roster of executive producers including writer Kirker Butler, Aaron Kaplan from Kapital Entertainment, and notable personalities like Jimmy Kimmel and Scott Lonker representing Kimmelot.
The Legacy of Huey Lewis and the News
The 74-year-old frontman and harmonica player for Huey Lewis and the News is best remembered for contributions to the 1985 film Back to the Future with hits like The Power of Love and Back in Time. His musical career flourished throughout the 80s, securing his status as an MTV staple.
A Versatile Entertainer
Though best known for his music, Huey’s versatility extends into television. He has appeared in shows such as One Tree Hill, Hot in Cleveland, Just Shoot Me!, and The King of Queens. More recently, fans saw him play himself in an episode of The Blacklist. The series saw him in Great Kills Harbor, where he shared a cigar-lined boat with a fisherman named Frank—a picturesque nod to his multifaceted presence in pop culture. He also appeared in Puppy Dog Pals, voicing Bullworth.
A Glimpse into a Unique Project
The idea of communication has always been an interesting construct for ‘The Blacklist’. This statement hints at the complex dynamics surrounding characters who must navigate invisible barriers—a theme that’s worth watching unfold in Huey’s new project.
