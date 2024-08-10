Huey Lewis Stars in Mockumentary Comedy at Fox with Jimmy Kimmel Producing

The legendary singer Huey Lewis is poised to star in his own mockumentary-style sitcom. Entitled Whatever Happened to Huey Lewis, the show promises a Curb Your Enthusiasm-esque take on his life, highlighting his journey after losing his hearing due to Meniere’s disease.
Jimmy Kimmel, renowned for Jimmy Kimmel Live!, joins as an executive producer alongside Kirker Butler (Only Murders in the Building, Family Guy). Together, they aim to bring Lewis’ compelling and humorous story to life.
Kimmel emphasized that the show will explore Lewis’ new life phase with his signature Heart and Soul, supported by his eccentric celebrity friends and codependent family.
Lewis was diagnosed with Meniere’s disease in 2018, leading to severe hearing loss. He expressed that he
I lost my hearing two years ago, and we – you know, we were – the plan was to just, you know, record 10 songs and – record until we had an album and then release the album.
This isn’t Lewis’ first foray into acting. He has appeared on popular TV shows like One Tree Hill, The King of Queens, and had a recurring role on Hot in Cleveland. Additionally, he featured in films like Short Cuts and Duets.
Lewis is perhaps most famous for the song The Power of Love, which played a pivotal role in the beloved film Back to the Future. The franchise featured both this iconic track and Back in Time. This song catapulted him into international stardom when it appeared in the first movie in 1985.
In 2020, Lewis released a new album titled Weather, which could be his last due to ongoing health issues affecting his recording capabilities. His latest work includes a Broadway jukebox musical called The Heart of Rock and Roll, which opened but closed earlier this year.
This upcoming show promises to deliver a heartfelt and comedic perspective on Huey’s unique journey through life’s challenges.
