How to Vote on The Voice and Participate in Voice Voting 2024

As we approach the climactic live shows of The Voice Season 25, viewers get the exciting opportunity to have their voices heard and decide who stays and who goes. Let’s dive into everything you need to know about voting in 2024.
Voting Methods for The Voice
This year, there are multiple ways for you to cast your vote. The top two vote-getters from each squad, plus one coach’s selection, move forward. And don’t forget the Instant Save — a wildcard vote and the winner of last week’s Comeback Singer vote also advance.
The Instant Save
Viewers have the chance to save their favorite contestants who are at risk of elimination. According to previous seasons, the Instant Save begins during the Tuesday night results show, offering a five-minute window where fans can cast votes rapidly. For instance, last season, America’s last-minute decision saved Team Kelly’s Hailey Mia, who sang Christina Perri’s “Jar of Hearts” in a gripping performance that resonated deeply with viewers.
Voting Online
If you prefer voting online, head over to The Voice’s official voting website. You’ll need to create a free profile to participate. Don’t wait until the show starts airing — make sure you set up your profile ahead of time so you won’t miss out when your favorite artist performs live.
The Voice Mobile App
Fans can also cast their votes via The Voice’s official app, available on both the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. This app not only allows you to vote but also provides highlights from each night’s performances.
Important Dates and Times
Voting opens: Monday night at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT during the live airing of the show. It closes at 7 a.m. ET / 4 a.m. PT the following Tuesday morning.
Instant Save: During results shows on Tuesday, viewers will get a five-minute window to vote for contestants at risk of elimination.
Breaking Down New Voting Features
The latest season incorporates several innovative features aimed at enhancing viewer engagement. These include updated methods allowing you to instantly save your favorites through a brief but intense window during result nights. Instant Save has previously given underdogs like Asher HaVon a second chance after delivering heart-pounding renditions that left coaches—and America—stunned.
The Viewer Feedback Element
What’s more engaging than instant feedback? According to
viewers were captivated by Team Kelly’s youngest performer delivering powerful notes and heartfelt emotions that struck a chord with everyone back home, ensuring her spot through Instant Save.
Finally, remember: Every voice counts in determining which talented artists advance each week! Stay updated with the show’s schedule and make sure you’re ready when voting opens so your favorite can make it all the way to the finale.