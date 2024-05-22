Home
How to Vote on The Voice and Participate in Voice Voting 2024

How to Vote on The Voice and Participate in Voice Voting 2024

by
Scroll
Home
How to Vote on The Voice and Participate in Voice Voting 2024
How to Vote on The Voice and Participate in Voice Voting 2024

As we approach the climactic live shows of The Voice Season 25, viewers get the exciting opportunity to have their voices heard and decide who stays and who goes. Let’s dive into everything you need to know about voting in 2024.

Voting Methods for The Voice

This year, there are multiple ways for you to cast your vote. The top two vote-getters from each squad, plus one coach’s selection, move forward. And don’t forget the Instant Save — a wildcard vote and the winner of last week’s Comeback Singer vote also advance.

The Instant Save

How to Vote on The Voice and Participate in Voice Voting 2024 Viewers have the chance to save their favorite contestants who are at risk of elimination. According to previous seasons, the Instant Save begins during the Tuesday night results show, offering a five-minute window where fans can cast votes rapidly. For instance, last season, America’s last-minute decision saved Team Kelly’s Hailey Mia, who sang Christina Perri’s “Jar of Hearts” in a gripping performance that resonated deeply with viewers.

Voting Online

If you prefer voting online, head over to The Voice’s official voting website. You’ll need to create a free profile to participate. Don’t wait until the show starts airing — make sure you set up your profile ahead of time so you won’t miss out when your favorite artist performs live.

The Voice Mobile App

How to Vote on The Voice and Participate in Voice Voting 2024 Fans can also cast their votes via The Voice’s official app, available on both the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. This app not only allows you to vote but also provides highlights from each night’s performances.

Important Dates and Times

Voting opens: Monday night at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT during the live airing of the show. It closes at 7 a.m. ET / 4 a.m. PT the following Tuesday morning.

Instant Save: During results shows on Tuesday, viewers will get a five-minute window to vote for contestants at risk of elimination.

Breaking Down New Voting Features

How to Vote on The Voice and Participate in Voice Voting 2024 The latest season incorporates several innovative features aimed at enhancing viewer engagement. These include updated methods allowing you to instantly save your favorites through a brief but intense window during result nights. Instant Save has previously given underdogs like Asher HaVon a second chance after delivering heart-pounding renditions that left coaches—and America—stunned.

The Viewer Feedback Element

How to Vote on The Voice and Participate in Voice Voting 2024 What’s more engaging than instant feedback? According to viewers were captivated by Team Kelly’s youngest performer delivering powerful notes and heartfelt emotions that struck a chord with everyone back home, ensuring her spot through Instant Save.

Finally, remember: Every voice counts in determining which talented artists advance each week! Stay updated with the show’s schedule and make sure you’re ready when voting opens so your favorite can make it all the way to the finale.

Steve Delikson
More from this Author

I cover updates on the latest celebrity gossip, TV show ratings, and interviews with actors and actresses from popular shows. I also do recaps of episodes and predictions for future storylines. My articles are an excellent resource for television fans looking to stay up-to-date on the latest happenings in the entertainment industry.

Related Posts
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Da’ Vonne Rogers
3 min read
Jul, 11, 2020
Why Hannah Montana Star Morgan York Quit Acting
3 min read
May, 20, 2021
Sydney Hightower
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Sydney Hightower
3 min read
Jan, 8, 2020
Five Fun Facts About Actress Traci Dinwiddie
3 min read
May, 9, 2018
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Joey Bragg
3 min read
Jan, 17, 2021
A Gallery of Disney Princesses as Modern Women
3 min read
Jul, 26, 2020
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.