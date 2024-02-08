How to Stream The Croods Saga Online Now

Embark on a journey back in time with The Croods, a beloved animated franchise that has captured the hearts of audiences around the world. Now, you can join the prehistoric adventures of this quirky family from the comfort of your home, as The Croods Saga is available across various streaming platforms. In this article, we’ll explore where you can stream the original movie, its sequel, and the accompanying series.
Discover The Original The Croods Movie Online
The film that started it all, The Croods (2013), can be found across a multitude of platforms for your viewing pleasure. Whether you prefer to rent, purchase, or stream via subscription, options abound. As per our research materials, ‘The Croods’ is currently available on Netflix, Apple iTunes, Google Play Movies, Vudu, Amazon Video, Microsoft Store, YouTube, DIRECTV, and AMC on Demand. This variety ensures that regardless of your preferred service, you’ll be able to enjoy the antics of this prehistoric family.
Sequel Streaming Availability
For those looking to continue the saga with The Croods: A New Age (2020), you might have to look beyond Netflix as it’s not currently available there. However, there’s hope for it to land on demand soon. With Universal’s new distribution strategy cutting theatrical windows down to just 17 days before debuting on demand, keep an eye out for an official VOD or streaming release date for this sequel.
Prequel Series Streaming Details
While there’s no specific information about where to stream Dawn of the Croods series from our research materials, fans shouldn’t lose hope. Stay tuned for updates on official VOD or streaming release dates for this series that delves into the lives of our favorite family before the events of the original movie.
Where to Watch The Croods Family Tree Series
The latest addition to The Croods universe is The Croods: Family Tree series. Fans will be delighted to know that it premiered on both Hulu and Peacock on September 23. This six-episode series is not tied down to one platform; rather it’s a rare gem that airs on competing streamers. With Hulu offering various subscription plans including ad-supported and ad-free options and Peacock providing a similar structure with Premium accounts, viewers have flexible choices to watch this charming series.
Both DreamWorks and Peacock are owned by NBCUniversal, a subsidiary of Comcast. Disney has full operating control of Hulu after Comcast agreed in 2019 to sell its stake in the streamer.
A Comprehensive Guide to Streaming The Croods Saga
To fully immerse yourself in The Croods universe, consider subscribing to Hulu and Peacock. These platforms not only offer The Croods: Family Tree, but also provide various subscription models including bundles with other services like Disney Plus and ESPN Plus for Hulu subscribers. While there are no explicit bundling options mentioned for The Croods Saga as a whole, these services offer a broad spectrum of content that could include other movies and shows that fans of The Croods will appreciate.
In conclusion, whether you’re revisiting or discovering The Croods Saga for the first time, there’s a wealth of streaming options available. From the original movie to the latest series installment, each platform offers a unique way to experience this animated delight. So grab some snacks and prepare for an entertaining trip back in time with The Croods!
