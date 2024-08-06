How The Social Network Inspired Justin Best’s Olympic Rowing Career

In a world where movies can shape destinies, Justin Best‘s journey to becoming an Olympian stands as a testament to the power of cinema. Like many of us, Justin Best saw The Social Network, the 2010 drama directed by David Fincher. But unlike many of us, it led him to become a world-class athlete.
In a recent interview with PEOPLE, Best described how watching the movie sparked his interest in rowing.
I was in between sports and I was going into my freshman year of high school and I had gotten a concussion in football, and I was like, ‘No more football,’ Best recalled to PEOPLE. Seeing the Winklevoss twins portrayed as rowers by nature inspired his parents.
So my parents were watching ‘The Social Network’ one summer night. And obviously the Winklevoss twins are portrayed, and they are rowers by nature. And so my parents were like, ‘Hey, Justin has a similar body type to the actor who portrayed them.’
The actor in question was Armie Hammer, who intriguingly played both Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss. Working under screenwriter Aaron Sorkin, Hammer highlighted his commitment to capturing both roles authentically despite technical challenges.
It was much more of a technical shoot than anything else I’ve experienced… You’re always told in acting school that it’s about the emotion and the truth and all that stuff. But with this, it was more like, ‘Tilt your head a little more to the left’ or, ‘Look over here at this tennis ball.’
An Unexpected Path
The film brought attention to the Winklevoss twins’ rowing achievements, notably their participation in the 2008 Olympics in Beijing where they placed sixth. Their portrayal on-screen pushed Best’s parents to encourage him in a new direction. They Googled rowing clubs and signed him up for Learn to Row in northern Delaware at Newport Rowing Club.
This choice led him down an unexpected yet rewarding path. Fast forward to today, Best, along with teammates Nick Mead, Michael Grady, and Liam Corrigan, clinched the first gold medal for the U.S. in men’s four-rowing in 64 years at the Paris Olympics.
A Meteoric Rise
The past year has been particularly triumphant for Best and his crew. They have forged a successful partnership over time. As Justin Best added:
One unique thing about this lineup and this crew is we’ve been together so long relative to other American crews in the past. We have a ton of confidence in each other… We’ve been rowing together for about a year and training together for five or six years.
This consistency translated into stellar performance and eventually gold medals, such as their triumph at the World Rowing Cup II race in Lucerne, Switzerland.
An Inspiring Impact
The Social Network, while chronicling Facebook’s inception, inadvertently became an inspiration for sporting achievement—a resonance felt deeply by athletes like Justin Best. This influence propels beyond just discussing film; it shapes careers and aspirations.
It’s fascinating how cinema intersects with real life, creating ripples that extend much further than intended.
