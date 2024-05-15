How Planet of the Apes Became A Resilient Hollywood Franchise

Home
Hanging around: how Planet of the Apes became Hollywoods most resilient franchise

In 2024, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes continues to swing through Hollywood, marking nearly 60 years of resilience. With 10 movies in its arsenal, this iconic sci-fi series has evolved remarkably over the decades. As we celebrate the latest installment, it’s worth exploring why this franchise has not only survived but thrived.

A journey that spans centuries and generations

The legacy began with the original 1968 Planet of the Apes, which introduced groundbreaking ideas and a now famous twist ending. Fast forward to modern times, and we’re witnessing new heroes like Chimpanzee Noa (Owen Teague) leading the charge in Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes.

These new characters, including Soona (Lydia Peckham) and Anaya (Travis Jeffery), bring fresh perspectives to timeless themes. The narrative intricately weaves through centuries as apes rise to dominance while humans fade into the background.

The evolution through visual effects

One of the key attractions propelling this saga is its continual technological evolution. The rise in lifelike CGI and motion capture technology is fascinating. Owen Teague, who embodies Noa, reflected on this advancement saying, It’s freaky… it’s just me! But it’s also warped my brain a little bit, because now, when I see Noa on a billboard or whatever, I’m like, Oh, look… it’s my face.

An impressive thematic consistency

The franchise’s ability to address social issues relevant to its time has kept it vital. From racial tensions underlying the original films to contemporary issues reflected in recent entries, Dawn of the Planet of the Apes tackled gun control debates long before many mainstream films dared.

Caesar: The iconic leader’s lasting legacy

The character Caesar (masterfully portrayed by Andy Serkis) became more than just a protagonist; he symbolizes hope and resilience. His powerful arc across three movies paved the way for successors like Noa to inherit a legacy filled with both triumphs and tragedies.

A hallmark of smart storytelling and innovation

From its inception, Planet of the Apes didn’t shy away from complex narratives. Whether via psychological damage inflicted by twists like revealing Earth as Ape World or addressing a pandemic eerily similar to Covid-19 in Rise of the Planet of the Apes, these stories resonate deeply with audiences.

The future seems bright for our simian friends

The strong debut and box office numbers for Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes’ first weekend suggest that this series isn’t slowing down. Despite changing cinematic landscapes and evolving viewer preferences, it has managed to keep its core spirit intact.

Closing reflections on an enduring saga

This interview contains spoilers for Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes. Wes Ball’s direction propels this new chapter with promising potential for another trilogy. As Ball teased in an interview, there’s always a new tree to climb. These words underscore why this franchise remains a cornerstone in cinematic history—it evolves, adapts, and persists.

Steve Delikson
