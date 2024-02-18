Home
How Much 'Mean Girls' Cast Was Paid For The Movie

How Much ‘Mean Girls’ Cast Was Paid For The Movie

How Much ‘Mean Girls’ Cast Was Paid For The Movie
How Much ‘Mean Girls’ Cast Was Paid For The Movie

Welcome to a calculated stroll down the financial lane of ‘Mean Girls’, a film that not only became a cultural touchstone but also a showcase for some bright stars of early 2000s cinema. As we peel back the curtain on the economics of this teen classic, let’s delve into the earnings of its cherished cast.

Lindsay Lohan as Cady Heron

When Lindsay Lohan stepped into the role of Cady Heron, she was already on the fast track to teen idol status. Having charmed audiences in 'The Parent Trap', she was a rising star. Lindsay was paid $1 million to star in the 2004 teen dramedy Mean Girls. Her portrayal of Cady not only solidified her as an early 2000s icon but also set her up for subsequent multi-million dollar roles.

Rachel McAdams as Regina George

Rachel McAdams' portrayal of Regina George was nothing short of iconic, marking her breakout role in Hollywood. While specific details of her salary remain elusive, it's clear that this role was a springboard for her illustrious career. The interest in McAdams' earnings reflects her undeniable impact on the film's success.

Tina Fey as Ms Norbury

Tina Fey, who not only penned the witty lines of 'Mean Girls' but also stepped into the shoes of Ms. Norbury, had her hands full with this project. While her exact earnings for acting are not public, it's rumored that Fey received a seven-figure deal for her acting role—she's also writing and producing the movie. This multifaceted involvement surely padded her paycheck considerably.

Amanda Seyfried as Karen Smith

Amanda Seyfried made her film debut as the hilariously ditzy Karen Smith. Although we lack specific numbers regarding her compensation, it's safe to assume that for a debut role, her salary was modest compared to her more established co-stars. Yet, this role proved to be an invaluable step in Seyfried's career trajectory.

Lacey Chabert as Gretchen Wieners

Lacey Chabert's turn as Gretchen Wieners might have been filled with attempts to make 'fetch' happen, but when it came to salary, details are less forthcoming. Despite this, Chabert brought considerable experience from television which likely influenced her pay for the part.

In conclusion, while some figures are more concrete than others, each salary reflects not just the market at the time but also the potential seen in these actors by the producers of ‘Mean Girls’. From Lohan’s solid million to Fey’s rumored seven-figure deal, these numbers represent more than mere paychecks—they symbolize the birth of new Hollywood royalty.

