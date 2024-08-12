How Industry’s Creators Turned Their Finance Careers into Gripping HBO Drama

In an increasingly cluttered TV landscape, HBO’s financial drama Industry stands out as a gripping and authentic portrayal of the cutthroat world of banking. The show, created by Mickey Down and Konrad Kay, offers viewers a rare glimpse into the dark souls and high-stakes lives of London’s newest financial hires at Pierpoint & Co.
Characters That Drive the Narrative
The narrative revolves around characters like the often undermined but talented Harper Stern (Myha’la Herrold), driven Yasmin Kara-Hanani (Marisa Abela), working-class Robert Spearing (Harry Lawtey), and his Eton-educated roommate, Gus Sackey. Whether it’s Harper pulling off a spur-of-the-moment financial transaction or Robert navigating his identity crisis, Industry captures the intensity of their professional and personal lives with remarkable authenticity.
Kay and Down bring a uniquely genuine perspective to the show, drawing from their own somewhat unsuccessful finance careers.
I find it very hard to bullsh-t because the fear for me is that I hate the idea of someone asking me a question that totally uncovers how little I know or what I’m talking about, Kay said in reflection of his past finance role.
Pierpoint’s Realism Rooted in Reality
The creators, Mickey Down and Konrad Kay, both sported careers in finance before transitioning to TV writing. They initially felt
chewed up and spat out by the industry. Hence, when crafting Industry, they leant on these experiences to create Pierpoint & Co., a fictional yet highly realistic investment bank.
Dramatic Scenes That Captivate
The show’s dramatic flair is highlighted by intense scenes that sometimes feel like watching a thriller. In one such scene, Harper Stern’s impromptu financial deal climaxes with palpable tension instead of romantic entanglements. Another shocking moment in the pilot involves a new hire found dead after enduring grueling hours at work, shedding light on the brutal reality of finance.
The Allure and Opulence of Season Three
The third season marks a step up in both storytelling and production quality. Now airing in HBO’s coveted Sunday night slot, the show has visibly increased its budget. An opulent yacht party scene early in the season underscores this transition.
Moreover, Marisa Abela shines as Yasmin Kara-Hanani, especially as she deals with personal struggles amidst professional chaos.
A Cathartic Venture for Its Creators
For Down and Kay, creating Industry was a form of catharsis, an opportunity to reframe their challenging experiences. Kay once shared how his boss labeled him
‘the worst salesman he’d ever seen’, showcasing just how deeply their personal histories are embedded in the series’ DNA.
