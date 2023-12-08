How Do You Become A Vampire Like Twilight’s Edward?

Fascination with the undead has captivated audiences for generations, but the Twilight series introduced a new breed of vampire that captivated millions. At the heart of this phenomenon is Edward Cullen, a vampire whose allure is as much about his supernatural condition as it is about his turbulent romance with Bella Swan. For those who’ve ever wondered what it takes to become a creature like Edward, let’s delve into the mythical transformation process that the series presents.
Understanding the Venom’s Vital Role
The Twilight series vampire transformation is unique in its mythology. In this universe, venom is the key to turning a human into a vampire. As Stephenie Meyer describes, the venom, injected through a vampire’s bite, leaches all pigment from the skin causing vampires to turn very pale.
The cellular membrane of a vampire is not as soft or permeable as in a human cell; it has crystalline properties that cause the surface of vampire skin to react prismatically, giving the vampire a glitter-like shimmer in sunlight, which explains why these creatures sparkle rather than burn in daylight. This venom-based transformation is pivotal to becoming one with the night.
The Tale of Edward Cullen’s Origin
Edward’s own backstory is as haunting as it is transformative. Having succumbed to the Spanish influenza in 1918, his life was given a dark rebirth when Carlisle Cullen, out of compassion and loneliness, turned him into a vampire. This act not only saved Edward from death but condemned him to an eternity of internal conflict and thirst for blood. His story is one of both salvation and eternal damnation, forever walking the line between human emotions and vampiric instincts.
The Newfound Powers of Edward Cullen
Upon becoming a vampire, Edward gained an array of traits and abilities. His senses were heightened to an extraordinary degree; he could hear whispered conversations from miles away and see the finest dust particles in vivid detail. Not only did he acquire physical enhancements like superhuman strength and speed, but he also gained an ethereal beauty that made him irresistible to those around him. These traits are emblematic of his new existence, where every sense is amplified and every action carries more weight.
A Change in Lifestyle for Twilight’s Vampires
Adapting to life as a vampire requires significant changes. The Cullen family, including Edward, chose a ‘vegetarian’ lifestyle by abstaining from human blood and instead hunting animals. This diet reflects their ethical stance and their desire to coexist with humans rather than prey upon them. Additionally, vampires must learn to avoid public exposure during sunlight not because it harms them but because their sparkling skin could reveal their true nature.
The Rigorous Rules of Vampire Creation
In the Twilight universe, creating a vampire is not done on a whim; it involves an established sire and comes with significant responsibilities and risks. The transformation is irreversible and eternal—once human blood has been replaced with venom, there’s no turning back. This process can bind the newborn vampire and their sire together in a relationship that lasts throughout their immortal lives.
Vampire Ethics Within Twilight’s World
The ethical considerations in becoming a vampire are profound within the Twilight narrative. Vampires like Edward grapple with their thirst for blood against their retained human emotions and morals. The Cullens’ decision to drink animal blood is just one example of their attempt to reconcile their needs with ethical choices. They face constant dilemmas that challenge their existence—striving to protect human life while battling their inherent nature.
To conclude, while the allure of becoming a vampire like Edward from Twilight might be strong for some fans, it’s important to remember that this detailed process is purely fictional. From venom-induced transformations to ethical quandaries over sustenance and survival, Meyer’s saga offers an intricate look at vampirism reimagined for modern times—captivating yet entirely fantastical.
