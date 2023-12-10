How Cruel Summer’s Cancellation Stacks Against Other Teen Dramas

Understanding the End of Cruel Summer
When the news broke that ‘Cruel Summer’ would not be returning for another season, fans and industry watchers alike were left to ponder the reasons behind the cancellation. The series, which had woven a complex narrative over its run, faced the axe due to a combination of factors.
It was due to the costs of production vs. the linear ratings, as one report suggested. The reality is that television is a business, and when the linear ratings weren’t good enough to justify the costs of production, difficult decisions had to be made. Moreover, ‘Cruel Summer Season 2’ didn’t live up to the performance of its inaugural season in terms of viewership, which often spells trouble for any series hoping to continue.
The Society and Pandemic Woes
The fate of ‘Cruel Summer’ echoes that of other shows like ‘The Society’, which found itself in similar straits. The show was initially given a green light for a second season but then faced cancellation. This decision was heavily influenced by external factors, particularly the COVID-19 pandemic. As with ‘I Am Not Okay with This’, both shows were victims of timing and circumstance, with pandemic-related budget increases making it financially untenable to proceed.
Pandemic Impact on I Am Not Okay with This
The cancellation of ‘I Am Not Okay with This’ due to pandemic-related issues serves as a stark reminder of how quickly fortunes can change in the entertainment industry.
We just realized that to COVID-proof the show was going to cost a lot more money, explained creator Jonathan Entwistle, highlighting how unforeseen circumstances can abruptly end a show’s journey. It’s a narrative familiar to ‘Cruel Summer’, where external pressures beyond control can dictate a show’s destiny.
Anne with an E and the Power of Fans
Fans often form deep connections with shows like ‘Anne with an E’, and their reactions can be intense when those shows are canceled. The fanbase expressed shock and a strong desire for the series to continue, with some even stating it was the
best series [they’ve] watched for ages. Dalila Bela, who played Diana, found the fan response incredibly sweet. This emotional investment is something ‘Cruel Summer’ also fostered among its viewers, leaving many longing for more.
Viewership Numbers Seal Everything Sucks Fate
The axing of ‘Everything Sucks!’ serves as a cautionary tale about the importance of viewership metrics. With episodes costing $1.5 million each, Netflix needed assurance that audiences would return for more. Cindy Holland from Netflix highlighted this when she noted that they saw
a much low completion rate of the whole season, making it unlikely that they could grow an audience large enough to justify another season. It’s a narrative that resonates with ‘Cruel Summer’s’ own struggle to maintain viewership numbers against production costs.
Freaks and Geeks A Cult Classic Post Cancellation
The story of ‘Freaks and Geeks’ is one of post-cancellation success; despite ending prematurely, it garnered critical acclaim and became a cultural touchstone. It’s a narrative that offers hope for ‘Cruel Summer’, suggesting that sometimes a show’s influence extends beyond its on-air lifespan. With three Emmy nominations and recognition as one of Time magazine’s “100 Greatest Shows of All Time,” ‘Freaks and Geeks’ set a precedent for what canceled shows can aspire to.
The Legacy of My So Called Life
‘My So-Called Life’, while critically lauded, faced cancellation after just one season due to low ratings and parental concerns about its content being too realistic. Yet, it has since been celebrated as one of the best “one-season” TV shows ever made. This dichotomy between critical success and viewership performance is something that many shows including ‘Cruel Summer’ have grappled with.
Skins UK A Planned Conclusion
In contrast to ‘Cruel Summer’, ‘Skins’ (UK) enjoyed a planned conclusion after seven series. A Channel 4 spokeswoman remarked that while ‘Skins’ was iconic, it was time to make way for new innovations. This approach afforded closure to fans and creators alike, unlike ‘Cruel Summer’, which ended without tying up all its narrative threads.
