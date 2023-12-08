How Creed 3’s Earnings Stack Up to Other Rocky Films

The Rocky franchise, with its underdog stories and memorable characters, has been captivating audiences since 1976. With the release of Creed 3, fans have witnessed a new chapter in this enduring saga. Let’s take a moment to reflect on how the latest installment’s earnings stack up against its predecessors.
The Original Underdog Story
The original Rocky, a low-budget film shot with a then-unknown Sylvester Stallone, became an instant classic.
After writing the screenplay for ‘Rocky’ in just three days, Stallone found interest in his project at multiple studios. The movie went on to earn $225 million on a budget of $1 million, setting the stage for an iconic franchise that has lasted decades. It’s fascinating to consider how this film, with its tale of Philadelphia boxer Rocky Balboa and his pursuit of the heavyweight championship, laid the groundwork for what would become a box office heavyweight series.
Stallone’s Directorial Debut
With Rocky II, Sylvester Stallone not only returned as the star but also took on the role of director. Unfortunately, we don’t have specific numbers to compare directly to the original film’s performance; however, it is known that after some less successful attempts in other movies, Stallone found continued success with films in the Rocky series. This suggests that Rocky II was well-received and continued to build on the success of its predecessor.
The Trilogy Capper That Continued
Originally intended as the final chapter, Rocky III sustained the franchise’s momentum. With hits like First Blood and Rocky III early in the ’80s, Stallone proved that his cinematic punch hadn’t weakened. Although we lack specific box office data for direct comparison here, it’s clear that Rocky III was a success, further cementing Stallone’s status as a box office champion.
A Cultural Phenomenon
Rocky IV, released during the Cold War era, became a cultural touchstone.
Some of Stallone’s biggest films by box office gross include Rocky IV (1985) which earned $300 million, making it both a critical and commercial success. It was also noteworthy for being the highest-grossing sports movie for 24 years, a testament to its widespread appeal and impact.
A Dip in Reception
Unfortunately, our sources don’t provide specific figures for Rocky V‘s performance at the box office or its reception. However, it is generally acknowledged that this installment received a less favorable response compared to its predecessors. Despite this dip in popularity, Rocky V is still an important part of the Rocky tapestry.
The Italian Stallion’s Return
After a significant hiatus, Rocky Balboa marked a return to form for the franchise. The film scored $6.2 million in its Wednesday debut and faced competition from major releases like ‘We Are Marshall’ and ‘Night at the Museum’, yet still managed to hold its own at the box office. This comeback story not only revived interest in Rocky’s journey but also proved that there was still fight left in this beloved series.
A New Generation Steps In
Creed, released in 2015, successfully introduced new characters while paying homage to the series’ roots. The film opened to $29.6 million and finished strong with $173 million globally. This resurgence highlighted not only a new hero in Adonis Creed but also reminded us why we fell in love with Rocky Balboa all those years ago.
Building on Success
Continuing on Creed’s success was no easy task, but Creed II rose to the challenge. With an opening weekend of $55 million over five days and a worldwide total of $213.5 million, Creed II not only honored its legacy but also set new benchmarks for future installments.
A Knockout Performance
Now comes Creed 3, surpassing all before it with an opening weekend haul of $58.6 million domestically and $100.4 million globally. These numbers are not just impressive; they represent the best sports movie debut in history and indicate that Creed’s story resonates strongly with audiences worldwide.
