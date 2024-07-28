How Cobra Kai Characters Have Evolved in the Final Season

by

The latest installment of Cobra Kai is live, and it’s a trip down memory lane for fans. With the first batch of episodes from the sixth and final season now streaming, it feels like yesterday that Johnny Lawrence reignited the Cobra Kai dojo rivalry.

Here’s a glance at how far our favorite characters have come since the series debut in 2018:

Mary Mouser as Sam LaRusso

After appearing in five seasons of the show, the actress revealed a scene she did not feel comfortable doing. She also talked about what makers told her when she shared her opinion with them.

Peyton List as Tory Nichols

Tory Nichols, portrayed by Peyton List, has undergone significant transformations. Initially antagonistic towards Samantha LaRusso, she later becomes an ally to take down Cobra Kai sensei Terry Silver by the end of Season 5.

Tory’s arc is complicated further when we learn about her relationship with Kreese, earning her the title “Queen Cobra.” Her journey includes false victories and emotional struggles, especially with an ailing mother that’s explored in Season 6.

Jacob Bertrand as Eli “Hawk” Moskowitz

Known for his role as Eli Moskowitz, aka Hawk, in the Netflix series Cobra Kai, Jacob Bertrand has emerged as an inspirational figure for young fans. Introduced as a shy, nerdy boy who faces bullying due to a scar from cleft lip surgery, his character transforms after joining Cobra Kai.

William Zabka as Johnny Lawrence

Johnny Lawrence’s return was met with enthusiasm from long-time fans. William Zabka’s portrayal of Johnny has been praised and his dynamics with both old and new characters add layers of depth to the narrative.

Zabka shared about his fan encounters: It’s a trip. I love it now because up until Cobra Kai I was the table that the dads would walk up and go, ‘I just want my kid to meet you. This guy was the biggest a**hole. Nice to meet you’. This new appreciation highlights how his character has evolved throughout the series.

Martin Kove as John Kreese

Martin Kove’s John Kreese remains an enigmatic figure. Recently escalating his plans in Season 3, Kove’s performance remains riveting.

Zabka called him a gentleman off-set yet acknowledged his intensity while portraying Kreese.Marty is a sweetheart and good man unlike his character.

