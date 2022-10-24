How Are Victoria’s Secret Angels Doing With Their Partners?

Have you been curious about the love lives of former Victoria’s Secret Angels? Let’s find out.
Gisele Bundchen
The world’s top model and her husband Tom Brady are rumored to be dealing with some issues in their marriage. According to some news (People, Page Six,…), they are not splitting up but rather attempting to save their 13-year, blissful marriage by living separately.
If you haven’t know, or already forgot, Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady started dating in 2006, and got married three years later. They formed a beautiful family with two kids of their own and one elder son of Tom and his ex. However, all the kids get the same love from the famous couple. Their family is among the most admirable ones in Hollywood.
From the news, their problems seem to stem from Tom’s football career. The Victoria’s Secret Angel wants her husband to prioritize their family, while Tom wants to devote to his lifelong career. The fact that Tom said he would quit football but changed his mind later upset Gisele.
Fans and followers leave a ton of comments on their Instagrams, most of which are urging them to preserve their lovely family and hold out hope for better.
Adriana Lima
Adriana Lima, who began her marriage in 2009, is in different circumstances.
After 2 years of dating, she became engaged to NBA player Marko Jaric. They spent 5 five years together, created a family with 2 girls, and then called it quits.
There was no tension between these two. After great consideration, they simply arrived at that decision, and they have since maintained a healthy connection to care for the daughters.
Recently, the Victoria’s Secret Angel has just given birth to her third baby – Cyan Lima Lemmers. Cyan is the baby of her and her new boyfriend – Andre Lemmer, a creative director and producer who is the same age as Adriana.
The couple started dating in 2021 summer. They frequently walk the red carpet together and are clearly in love.
Alessandra Ambrosio
Alessandra is a Victoria’s Secret Angel of the same era as Adriana Lima. They even shared the runway in 2014’s VS show, wearing fantasy bras. That was one of the most beautiful moments of Victoria’s Secret fashion show, when two famous Angels walking together.
Alessandra got married to businessman Jamie Mazur in 2008. After 10 years together with their son and daughter, they parted ways. The two individuals are now living their own lives and their kids are getting close to mature age. Everybody is enjoying their path.
The Angel, who is now 41, is gaining in beauty, thriving in her career, and enjoying a happy relationship with her boyfriend, model Richard Lee. They frequently appear to be having fun together and hanging around. Fans adore them and can’t wait for their wedding.
Candice Swanepoel
This lovely Victoria’s Secret Angel is also known to have a decade-long relationship. She had 2 babies with model Hermann Nicoli – who had been with her since she was only 17. Sadly they separated in 2018, without any wedding.
Candice doesn’t talk much about her personal life. According to some reports, she is dating Spanish model Andres Velencoso. Some people have even spread rumors about her and Kanye West, although no one has confirmed this.
Behati Prinsloo
Not only is Behati famous for her modeling career but she’s also well-known for being married to Adam Levine.
Behati recently became unhappily involved in her husband’s scandalous flirting with an Instagrammer named Sumner Stroh and some other women, shortly after she revealed her third pregnancy in their 8-year marriage.
Instead of reacting to this news, the Victoria’s Secret Angel remained silent and focused on her private life. According to the news, Adam and Behati both wish to stay with their families. Until recently, this stunning woman has always led a scandal-free life.
Elsa Hosk
The blonde Victoria’s Secret Angel is a proud mother of Tuulikki Joan Daly. At the end of 2020, she informed the media of her pregnancy.
Baby Tuulikki is the sweet result of Elsa’s 7-year relationship with Tom Daly – an entrepreneur from Denmark. The pair is known to be happily in love with their little family despite not sharing much about their personal lives.