How Alien: Romulus Connects to the Original Alien Movies

If you’re an Alien fan, the release of Alien: Romulus is marked on your calendar. The film, directed by Fede Alvarez, slots itself between Ridley Scott’s original Alien (1979) and James Cameron’s Aliens (1986).

A New Chapter Between Classics

Produced by Ridley Scott, who directed the original Alien and produced Prometheus and Alien: Covenant,” Romulus promises to blend the horror and action that fans crave. According to Alvarez, the story unfolds on a remote mining colony, where Rain (Cailee Spaeny) and her synthetic “sibling” Andy (David Jonsson)

The Rogue Crew

Rain and Andy join a group of young rogues who hijack an abandoned spaceship to escape to a safer planet. The crew, however, unwittingly awakens a formidable xenomorph onboard.

The Aesthetic Connection

I became a nervous little kid knowing I was going to have the opportunity to have an audience with the great Ridley Scott,” admits Alvarez. His vision for the film includes callbacks to the analog technology of the 70s and 80s—grimy interiors, retro screens, airlock doors—keeping the aesthetic consistent with its predecessors.

A Creative Collaboration

Ridley Scott’s input was invaluable. He provided script feedback and ensured that Romulus‘ storyline aligned with the franchise canon. Scott noted that Alvarez brought a surge of energy needed for the series.

The Canon Continuity

The film respects the lore, portraying the xenomorph lifecycle from facehugger to chestburster to adult form. Alvarez emphasized practical effects over CGI for a more tactile experience.

A Team Effort

This collaborative spirit extended beyond script consultations. Alvarez frequently checked in with Scott during production milestones. As he put it, “The less you understand about the creature, the scarier it is.” This tension extends throughout Romulus.

The Mastermind Behind Andy and Rain

You never want a young audience to go see a movie and furrow their brow thinking ‘Who is this person? notes Alvarez about deciding not to include Sigourney Weaver’s Ripley character in this installment. Instead, his focus is on new characters like Rain and Andy.

