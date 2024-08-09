How Alien Romulus Bridges the Gap Between Ridley Scott’s Alien and James Cameron’s Aliens

Sequels and prequels are familiar Hollywood territory, but in-between-quels add an intriguing layer to established narratives. Alien: Romulus sits in this category, bridging a temporal gap between Ridley Scott’s 1979 Alien and James Cameron’s 1986 Aliens.

The movie explores the approximately 60-year period where Sigourney Weaver’s Ellen Ripley drifts through space in hypersleep. Director Fede Alvarez chose this era to align the visual aesthetics of his film with those classics without disrupting their core narratives.

A Respectful Nod to Canon

Alvarez revealed that his intention was to craft a movie that felt akin to both Alien and Aliens. He emphasized his commitment to staying true to the canon, saying, I’m also a big fan of following the canon to the letter and not deviating too much from previous creations.

This meticulous approach aligns with Ridley Scott’s legendary world-building style. The intricate design of the Nostromo spaceship in Alien, filled with cramped, claustrophobic spaces, set a precedent for visual consistency within the franchise.

The Creative Journey of Fede Alvarez

Fede Alvarez has made a name for himself with horror hits like Don’t Breathe and the Evil Dead remake, earning him a reputation for creating high-tension scenes. His entry into Hollywood came via a five-minute short film, which caught Sam Raimi’s attention and opened doors for his first feature.

This distinct style promises a new yet familiar experience for Alien fans. Rahimi’s influence is evident here as well, echoing Scott’s deliberate space worker routines set against sudden horror elements.

The Integration of New Elements Without Excess

Consistent with Alvarez’s vision, he avoided an overload of characters from previous films. This ensures that new audiences won’t feel alienated while longtime fans can still enjoy nods to the original works through sets and dialogue references.

The challenge lies in balancing homage with innovation, something Sigourney Weaver acknowledged: It’s a tribute to all of the great work that the other directors have done, in a way, but goes in a completely new direction.

A Legacy Continued

The eclectic team would be later reunited by O’Bannon to design his grungy sci-fi horror movie, notes of Dan O’Bannon emphasize the collaborative spirit that started with Scott and continues with Alvarez.

Alien: Romulus opens August 16. Whether it succeeds will depend on how well it balances respect for its origins while forging a new path — just as Ridley Scott did forty-five years ago.

