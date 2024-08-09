How Alien Romulus Bridges Classic Aliens and Modern Storylines

Fede Alvarez’s latest addition to the Alien universe, Alien: Romulus, serves as a bridge between Ridley Scott’s groundbreaking 1979 film Alien and James Cameron’s 1986 iconic sequel Aliens. The story centers on Rain Carradine, portrayed by Cailee Spaeny, who makes a risky decision to join a crew of space colonizers in an effort to escape her tragic past. This leads her to a deserted space station teeming with non-human life.
Alvarez went back to the roots of the Alien series by consulting early with Cameron to ensure the accuracy of the mythology. Drawing inspiration from a deleted scene in Aliens, where children are depicted running about a colony, Alvarez reimagined what it would be like for these kids when they grew up.
My first instinct, just to try something different that hasn’t been seen before, was to approach it from the angle of characters who are not professionals or scientists; they’re not even adults… When they’re still in their early 20s, they don’t know how to operate the f—ing spaceship, Alvarez mentioned, explaining his unique perspective and why he focused on young characters.
A New Kind of Heroine:
The new protagonist Rain Carradine is often compared to the legendary Ellen Ripley, played by Sigourney Weaver. Spaeny’s character isn’t just another Ripley replica but represents a different kind of survivor. While Ripley embodied resilience against overwhelming odds aboard the USCSS Nostromo, Rain fights to reinvent herself in an uncanny and hostile environment.
A Blend of Horror and Histories
This interquel spans roughly 20 years after Alien and 37 years before Aliens. The choice of this timeline creates rich opportunities for character development and storytelling that taps into existing lore while exploring new thematic territories. It’s also worth noting that Weaver has stepped back from reprising her role, emphasizing that younger actors like Spaeny now take on these roles.
There are all kinds of younger actors taking this kind of role… that ship has sailed… I put in my time in space! Weaver confirmed her departure from the franchise but left behind a template of strength and determination that contemporary characters aspire to.
The Hallmark of New Characters
Spaeny wasn’t just randomly cast; she was always Alvarez’s first choice, driven by her readiness for a fresh start akin to her on-screen counterpart. Previous works like Wake Up Dead Man and Beef showcase Spaeny’s talent range.
Acknowledging the Legacy
In honoring the series’ legacy, both Spaeny and Isabela Merced discussed during San Diego Comic-Con how their roles carry forward the tradition started by Weaver. Spaeny also elaborated on her journey through different ambitious projects beyond Alien: Romulus, which speaks volumes about her career trajectory.
A Journey Into Horror:
The thematic core remains centered on unimaginable nightmares akin to those faced by earlier protagonists—yet filtered through new lenses. This shift introduces fresh tension as we see human vulnerability not through seasoned experts but inexperienced youth facing off against relentless xenomorphs.
