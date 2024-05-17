The House cast and series is one of television’s most famous and successful medical dramas of all time. The show originally ran for 177 episodes across 8 seasons, from November 16, 2004, to May 21, 2012. The five-time Primetime Emmy Awards winner redefined medical dramas in more ways than one. House was loosely based on Sherlock Holmes, with Dr. Gregory House often considered the Sherlock Holmes of medicine.
The series centered on a team of investigative doctors led by the misanthropic, pain-killers-addicted, medical genius Dr. House as they try to correctly diagnose illnesses and provide cures. House appealed to millions of audiences in over 70 countries for its realistic portrayal of doctors as humans and fallible. With the show’s finale airing 12 years ago, here’s what the House cast have been up to in their lives and careers.
Hugh Laurie Played Dr. Gregory House
English actor, comedian, writer, and musician Hugh Laurie played the famous TV doctor Dr. Gregory House. Dr. House was the Head of Diagnostic Medicine at the fictional Princeton-Plainsboro Teaching Hospital in Princeton, New Jersey. Although a medical genius, his narcissistic, misanthropic, and unsympathetic nature often puts him at odds with his colleagues and patients. Dr. House habitually abused Vicodin to help manage his leg pain, causing him to walk with the aid of a cane.
After House ended, Hugh Laurie kept busy as an actor, starring in several other TV shows and movies. He also continued with his career as a musician. Laurie released his second studio album, Didn’t It Rain, on May 6, 2013. The album peaked at number 3 on the UK chart and peaked at 21 on the Billboard 200. On the big screen, Hugh Laurie starred in three movies: Tomorrowland (2015), Holmes & Watson (2018), and The Personal History of David Copperfield (2019).
In Holmes & Watson, Laurie portrayed Sherlock Holmes’ elder brother, Mycroft Holmes. In The Personal History of David Copperfield, he portrayed Mr. Dick, a character in the Charles Dickens novel the movie was adapted from. On television, Hugh Laurie played Sen. Tom James in Veep, Dr. Eldon Chance in Chance, and Major de Coverley in Catch-22 miniseries. Laurie has been busy since the start of the 2020s, appearing in shows and miniseries including Avenue 5 (2020–2022), Why Didn’t They Ask Evans? (2022), and All the Light We Cannot See (2023).
Robert Sean Leonard Played Dr. James Wilson
American actor Robert Sean Leonard played Dr. James Wilson, the Head of the Department of Oncology. Interestingly, Leonard was the first actor cast in the show. Even Hugh Laurie had initially thought (while auditioning and before the show was named) that the series would be about Dr. Wilson. Besides being a colleague, Dr. Wilson was Dr. House’s only close/best friend.
After House ended in 2012, Robert Sean Leonard guest-starred in an episode of The Blacklist in 2013. He landed his next major role as a recurring character, Dr. Roger Kadar, on TNT’s science fiction series Falling Skies. He also guest-starred as ADA Kenneth O’Dwyer on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit from 2015 to 2016 before starring in the 2019 miniseries The Hot Zone. In 2023, he was cast in a recurring role as Reverend Luke Forte on HBO’s historical drama series The Gilded Age.
Omar Epps Played Dr. Eric Foreman
American actor, rapper, and producer Omar Epps played Dr. Eric Foreman. A neurologist and expert in diagnostic medicine, Epps was part of Dr. House’s team at the fictional Princeton–Plainsboro Teaching Hospital. In season 8, Dr. Foreman was promoted to Dean of Medicine. Omar Epps continued working in television, having recurring roles or as a series regular on other TV shows.
Epps starred in Resurrection (2014–2015) and Shooter (2016–2018). Epps played Darnell Hodges in season 4 of This Is Us (2019–2020) and Detective Malcolm Howard in seasons 1 to 3 of Power Book III: Raising Kanan (2021–2024). Also, on the big screen, Omar Epps has raked in several credits since 2012. He starred in Almost Christmas (2016), Traffik (2018), and Fatal Affair (2020).
Jesse Spencer Played Dr. Robert Chase
Australian actor Jesse Spencer joined the House cast as one of its main cast from the first to the last season. Spencer played Dr. Robert Chase, an intensivist, surgeon, and cardiologist. In the series finale, he was promoted to the head of the department of diagnostic medicine. In 2019, Jesse Spencer engaged neuroscientist Kali Woodruff Carr, and the couple got married on June 27, 2020.
Jesse Spencer continued playing Billy Kennedy on the Australian soap opera Neighbours. About five months after House ended, Jesse Spencer was cast as Captain Matthew Casey on NBC’s procedural drama series Chicago Fire. Spencer has played the character since 2012 and appeared in a cross-casting between its sister series, Chicago P.D. (2014–2019) and Chicago Med (2017–2019). However, he has only starred in two feature films since 2012, Skum Rocks! (2013) and The Girl Is in Trouble (2015).
Lisa Edelstein Played Dr. Lisa Cuddy
Dr. Lisa Cuddy was an Endocrinologist and Dean of Medicine at the Princeton-Plainsboro Teaching Hospital. Dr. Cuddy was a love interest of Dr. House. After a break up went sour, the character exited the show by resigning as Dean of Medicine. American actress and artist Lisa Edelstein played the character for all 7 seasons that the character appeared in the show.
Post-House, Lisa Edelstein married artist Robert Russell on May 25, 2014. She voiced Kya in The Legend of Korra from 2013 to 2014 before being cast as Abby McCarthy on Bravo’s comedy-drama series Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce (2014–2018). Since then, Edelstein has starred in The Kominsky Method, 9-1-1: Lone Star, and the 2023 limited series Little Bird.
Jennifer Morrison Played Dr. Allison Cameron
American actress Jennifer Morrison played immunologist and doctor of diagnostic and emergency medicine Dr. Allison Cameron as one of the main House cast. Dr. Cameron was a love interest of Dr. Robert Chase. The character exited the show after season 6 but returned in a guest appearance in the final season. Jennifer Morrison continued playing Zoey Pierson on the CBS sitcom How I Met Your Mother until its final season in 2014. Morrison played Emma Swan in Once Upon a Time (2011–2018) and Cassidy Sharp in This Is Us (2019–2022).
In 2017, Jennifer Morrison made her directorial debut in Sun Dogs. As a director, she has directed episodes of a few popular TV shows, including Euphoria, One of Us Is Lying, and Dr. Death. In movies, Jennifer Morrison starred in The Darkness (2016), Amityville: The Awakening (2017), Bombshell (2019), and voiced Selina Kyle/Catwoman in Batman: Hush (2019). Jennifer Morrison began dating actor Gerardo Celasco in 2019.
Peter Jacobson Played Dr. Chris Taub
Peter Jacobson joined the House cast in season 4 as Dr. Chris Taub, a plastic surgeon and a specialist in diagnostic medicine. Jacobson remained on the show as a main cast until its final season. After House, Peter Jacobson starred in Ray Donovan (2013–2015), Colony (2016–2018), The Americans (2016–2017). Jacobson joined NCIS: Los Angeles in season 10 as John Rogers, played Rabbi Jacob Kessner in Fear The Walking Dead (2019–2022), and Benji Newman on Max’s political drama series The Girls on the Bus.
Olivia Wilde Played Dr. Remy “Thirteen” Hadley
Actress Olivia Wilde joined the House cast as Dr. Remy Hadley in season 4 as an internist. When Dr. House was looking to reconstitute a new team, she was among those competing for the spot she later won. Not wanting to have a personal relationship with the candidates, Dr. House assigned them numbers. Dr. Remy Hadley was assigned number 13, which became her nickname/call name throughout the series. The character was downgraded from a series regular to a guest in the final season.
In her personal life, Olivia Wilde dated actor-comedian Jason Sudeikis from 2011 to 2020. Their relationship produced two children in 2014 and 2016. Wilde began dating English singer Harry Styles in January 2021 until they split in November 2022. Besides guest roles on other TV shows, Olivia Wilde was part of the main cast of Vinyl (2016). On the big screen, Wilde has starred in numerous movies, with her last appearance in Don’t Worry Darling (2022) and a cameo in Babylon (2022). If you enjoyed reading about the House cast, read about the Jane the Virgin cast and what they have been up to in their careers.