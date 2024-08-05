House of the Dragon’s New Dragonriders and Alicent’s Journey as Season 2 Finale Approaches

by

The penultimate episode of House of the Dragon left fans buzzing, with pivotal events significantly impacting the series’ direction. As per tradition in Westeros, Season 2’s second-to-last installment, titled “The Red Sowing”, delivered thrilling momentum and character development.

Rhaenyra Targaryen made a crucial decision for her army, influenced by Mysaria, leading to the enlistment of Targaryen bastard sons (known as “dragonseeds”) as dragon riders. This maneuver added Ulf the White and Hugh Hammer to her ranks, setting the stage for dramatic developments in the Dance of the Dragons.

House of the Dragon&#8217;s New Dragonriders and Alicent&#8217;s Journey as Season 2 Finale Approaches

Do the New Dragonriders Shift the War’s Balance?

Rhaenyra’s recruitment of dragonseeds appears strategic, especially given Aegon II’s superior dragon numbers. Ulf claims Silverwing, while Hugh mounts Vermithor. Initially advantageous, this strategy is bound to have major implications. Drawing from George R.R. Martin‘s Fire & Blood, it seems likely that the Season 2 finale will showcase the Battle of the Gullet.

House of the Dragon&#8217;s New Dragonriders and Alicent&#8217;s Journey as Season 2 Finale Approaches

This battle involves Jacaerys and Lord Velayron leading the fleet, with aid from Ulf and Hugh helping secure a vital victory despite heavy casualties. However, their newfound power stirs tension.

The Betrayal Unfolds

Despite initial success, cracks appear as Ulf and Hugh feel slighted by broken promises of rewards post-Battle of the Gullet. A quote from Tom Bennett encapsulates Ulf’s transformation: Ulf is the bottom of the barrel. He’s Flea Bottom through and through… Suddenly, he’s sitting on a nuclear warhead.

Their betrayal becomes evident at Tumbleton where they turn against Rhaenyra’s forces, earning infamy as “the Two Betrayers.” This betrayal sparks paranoia and further conflicts within Team Black.

House of the Dragon&#8217;s New Dragonriders and Alicent&#8217;s Journey as Season 2 Finale Approaches

Alicent Hightower’s Fate

Alicent Hightower experiences turmoil amid King’s Landing’s violent riot where she sustains an injury mirroring one she inflicted on Rhaenyra. This resonance from Season 1 heightens fans’ investment in Alicent’s narrative arc.

House of the Dragon&#8217;s New Dragonriders and Alicent&#8217;s Journey as Season 2 Finale Approaches

Alicent’s role shifts as she grapples with her son Aegon II’s increased dominance and strategic decisions. Fan reactions to Aegon’s screen presence indicate his potential breakout status in Season 2.

Battles and Power Struggles

The impending Battle of the Gullet is anticipated to be one of Westeros’ bloodiest sea battles involving Blacks vs. Greens allied with the Triarchy. As per Rowley Irlam,It’s not a secret that in this story there’s a battle at sea.

House of the Dragon enthusiasts eagerly await these climactic scenes that promise to reshape alliances and alter power dynamics ahead of Season 2’s finale.

TrendingStories
More from this Author
Related Posts
Yellowstone Season 5 to Return in November Without Kevin Costner
3 min read
Jun, 21, 2024
The Bold and the Beautiful Prepares for High-Stakes Drama with Will Spencer’s Return
3 min read
Aug, 3, 2024
House of the Dragon: Episode 6-Recap
3 min read
Oct, 3, 2022
Top New Movies and TV Shows to Watch This Weekend on Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ and More
3 min read
Jun, 8, 2024
Preview of The First Omen
3 min read
May, 28, 2024
Kathleen Kennedy on Challenges Faced by Women in the Star Wars Universe
3 min read
Jun, 7, 2024
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.