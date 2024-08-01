House of the Dragon’s Latest Episode: New Dragonriders and Alicent’s Deep Turmoil

by

The penultimate episode of House of the Dragon’s season two leaves fans eagerly anticipating the finale. Key moments such as Rhaenyra Targaryen’s confrontation with Addam of Hull and Alicent Hightower’s despair have stirred reactions across social media.

House of the Dragon&#8217;s Latest Episode: New Dragonriders and Alicent&#8217;s Deep Turmoil

The Rise of New Dragonriders

The sixth episode, titled ‘Smallfolk’, astonished viewers when the dragon Seasmoke selected Addam of Hull as its new rider. Rhaenyra, informed of this shocking turn, takes immediate action by flying on Syrax to confront Addam. This significant plot pivot has set up a climactic finale.

House of the Dragon&#8217;s Latest Episode: New Dragonriders and Alicent&#8217;s Deep Turmoil

Alicent’s Emotional Turmoil

Fans are particularly captivated by a poignant scene where Alicent Hightower, portrayed by Olivia Cooke, exhibits despair in the Kingswood. This moment emphasizes the strained allegiances and personal anguish surrounding her character, echoing past sentiments from Game of Thrones.All my life… I have endeavored to serve both my house and the realm. And somehow none of it matters. We are cast aside.

Otto Hightower’s Unsettling Advice

The episode also brought back memories when Otto Hightower advised his daughter, Alicent, to comfort King Viserys while wearing her mother’s dress. This scene highlighted trust issues akin to those depicted in Game of Thrones.The scene in House of the Dragon where Otto Hightower told his teenage daughter Alicent to put on her mother’s dress and comfort King Viserys raised trust issues similar to Game of Thrones.

The Confrontation Over Seasmoke

As Rhaenyra squares off with Addam alongside Seasmoke, tensions rise. Addam expresses his intent to learn the ways of dragonriders and serve Rhaenyra, leading to a cautious yet potentially significant alliance.This dragon came to me, not I to him. I have sweated blood in service of House Velaryon.

House of the Dragon&#8217;s Latest Episode: New Dragonriders and Alicent&#8217;s Deep Turmoil

Larys Strong and Jasper Wylde’s Secretive Dialogue

An intriguing subplot develops as Larys Strong is approached by Jasper “Ironrod” Wylde with intelligence on Seasmoke’s new rider. Their clandestine conversation speaks volumes about the brewing undercurrents among noble houses.I have received word of a matter of great importance. Rumor of a sighting of the dragon Seasmoke with a rider.

Aegon’s Challenge

House of the Dragon&#8217;s Latest Episode: New Dragonriders and Alicent&#8217;s Deep Turmoil

The visuals remain arresting as ever, keeping audiences on edge for what’s next in line for Daemon Targaryen and the inevitable conflicts he faces.

House of the Dragon&#8217;s Latest Episode: New Dragonriders and Alicent&#8217;s Deep Turmoil

Finale Anticipation

As we approach the season finale airing on August 4 at 9 PM ET, fans are abuzz with theories and expectations. The show has once again captivated its audience, weaving intricate narratives that leave us yearning for more.

TrendingStories
More from this Author
Related Posts
Matthew Vaughn’s Argylle Faces Unexpected Criticism Despite All-Star Cast
3 min read
Jun, 6, 2024
Bill Skarsgård to Reprise Pennywise Role in Welcome to Derry Prequel Series
3 min read
Jun, 7, 2024
Is ‘Nope’ An Earthly Acronym? Exploring the Title
3 min read
Nov, 26, 2023
Martin Mull Roseanne Actor and Comedian Passes Away at 80
3 min read
Jun, 30, 2024
10 Sci-Fi Horror Movies to Watch While Awaiting Alien Romulus
3 min read
Jul, 28, 2024
Faye Dunaway Reflects on Career and Personal Struggles in New Documentary
3 min read
Jul, 14, 2024
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.