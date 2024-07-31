House of the Dragon’s Bold Storyline Sees Addam of Hull Rise as New Dragon Rider

The upcoming episodes of House of the Dragon promise to unravel one of its most daring storylines, as Queen Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D’Arcy) encounters the new dragon rider. The sixth episode of Season 2 titled Smallfolk revealed a surprising twist with the dragon Seasmoke selecting Addam of Hull (Clinton Liberty) as its new rider, despite his commoner status.
This moment sets the stage for a dramatic confrontation between Rhaenyra and Addam. As noted by Abubakar Salim,
We’re so used to dealing with the upper echelons of society in this story, and they are always trying to climb to be part of that society, whereas Alyn doesn’t care. He just does his job. He knows what he’s good at and he knows what he wants. The introduction of Addam poses a significant shift in power dynamics and societal norms within Westeros.
Addam’s Unexpected Rise
In the latest episode, viewers saw Rhaenyra take off on her dragon Syrax after learning about Seasmoke’s new rider. In their first encounter on a beach, Addam declares his allegiance:
To learn the ways of dragonriders. And to serve my queen! This pledge immediately establishes a complex relationship where loyalty and lineage are questioned.
Tension in King’s Landing
Alicent Hightower (Olivia Cooke), back in King’s Landing, grapples with feelings of insignificance and disdain, reflected in her conversation with Ser Rickard Thorne:
All my life… I have endeavored to serve both my house and the realm. And somehow none of it matters. We are cast aside. Or hated. As rumors swirl about Seasmoke’s new rider, alliances continue to shift dramatically within the royal circles.
Rhaenyra’s Strategic Move
Rhaenyra’s attempt to integrate non-royals into the fold is a strategic move driven by necessity and desperation. This aligns with Emma D’Arcy’s insight on identity and expression:
Clothing, for most people, is central to who they are and how they express themselves. But for gender-fluid or trans people, clothes play an even more fundamental role. The queen’s radical decision underscores her determination to broaden her support base by embracing commoners with latent dragonriding potential.
The Concept of Dragonseeds
The notion of dragonseeds—illegitimate offspring with Targaryen blood—emerges prominently as Rhaenyra realizes that more dragons can be claimed by those without noble birth. This revelation, highlighted by Milly Alcock and Emily Carey while discussing their character dynamics as young Rhaenyra and Alicent, emphasizes a pivotal point:
You speak of the lowborn; they are as like to serve you as highborn lords or ladies, perhaps more.
This paves the way for intriguing developments as Westeros expands its pool of potential dragonriders. With Rhaenyra poised to utilize these assets against her enemies, viewers await an intense showdown that could reshape House Targaryen’s future dynamics.
