House of the Dragon to Conclude After Just Four Seasons

by

A major update about the future of House of the Dragon was just announced.

Following the release of the season two finale on Sunday (August 4), showrunner and co-creator Ryan Condal announced during a press conference that the Game of Thrones prequel series will only have two more seasons and will be ending with season four, Variety reports.

Third Season Currently in Development

Condal also confirmed that the third season is currently being written and as of right now, the plan is to start production in early-ish 2025.

House of the Dragon to Conclude After Just Four Seasons

Episode Count for Future Seasons

When asked if season three will also be eight episodes long (like season two), Condal responded, I haven’t had discussions with HBO about it; I would just anticipate the cadence of the show, from dramatic storytelling perspective, will continue to be the same from Season 2 on.

Premiere Dates Still Uncertain

HBO has not announced premiere dates for seasons three or four of the fan-favorite series as of now.

The Journey Since Game of Thrones

After Game of Thrones wrapped in 2019, House of the Dragon premiered on August 21, 2022, providing fans with a fresh narrative set in the widely-loved universe. The show’s first season concluded that year with viewership numbers reaching impressive heights. Each episode ultimately garnered close to 29 million viewers on average.

The Official Streaming Ratings

The official streaming ratings for House of the Dragon‘s latest episodes indicate significant interest, marking record-breaking numbers. The second season premiered on June 16, 2023, and continued to maintain high engagement throughout its run.

House of the Dragon to Conclude After Just Four Seasons

The final episode aired on August 4, 2023, completing another successful chapter in this acclaimed saga. As we look forward to seasons three and four, fans can anticipate more legendary battles and intricate plots as outlined in George R.R. Martin’s book. Stay tuned for further updates on this epic journey in Westeros!

TrendingStories
More from this Author
Related Posts
Avatar: The Way of Water Passes Spider-Man: No Way Home To Become 6th Highest Grossing Film Of All Time
3 min read
Jan, 23, 2023
Intense Dragon Battle and Strategy in House of the Dragon Season 2 Episode 4
3 min read
Jul, 12, 2024
Another Silent Hill Movie is Coming
3 min read
Oct, 31, 2022
Movies and Music Festivals Light Up Cuyahoga Falls This Summer
3 min read
May, 27, 2024
How Many Endings Will Indiana Jones 5 Have?
3 min read
Dec, 16, 2022
Otto Hightower’s Mysterious Disappearance in House of the Dragon Season 2
3 min read
Aug, 5, 2024
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.