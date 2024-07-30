House of the Dragon Season Finale Theories and Fan Reactions

by

As we approach the highly-anticipated finale of House of the Dragon‘s second season, fans are buzzing with reactions to the new dragonriders and Alicent’s fate. This episode has set the stage for what promises to be a climactic end, both emotionally and narratively.

Rhaenyra Confronting Addam

The latest episode opens straight into action as Rhaenyra Targaryen finds herself confronting Addam of Hull, who has unexpectedly claimed the dragon Seasmoke. This scene is not only about the dragons but also about character dynamics and political maneuvers.

*Warning – The following article contains spoilers from House of the Dragon season 2, episode 4 and major spoilers from George R.R. Martin’s Fire and Blood.*

Addam starts to walk closer but pauses when Rhaenyra asserts her authority, saying, ‘You stand before the Queen of the Seven Kingdoms.. with a dragon of House Targaryen!’ Despite his innocent claim that he did not intend to seize Seasmoke, Addam expresses his intent: To learn the ways of dragonriders. And to serve my queen! This leaves Rhaenyra pondering his origins and loyalty.

Alicent’s Journey to Kingswood

Turning to King’s Landing, we witness Alicent Hightower grappling with her current role and future. Olivia Cooke offers insight into her character’s mindset: Alicent needs to get out of King’s Landing to figure out the longevity of her house, family, and herself… She needs to be able to plot without Aemond looming.

This departure is depicted poignantly when Alicent admits she is uncertain about returning to the city—highlighting her struggle between duty and self-preservation.

Daemon vs. Oscar in Riverlands

Another significant interaction occurs between Daemon Targaryen and Ser Ulf White in Riverlands. This confrontation has major implications for alliances and power structures within Westeros. As Daemon demands allegiance from Oscar in a tension-filled conversation, it’s clear that this encounter will thoroughly shape future conflicts.

Fan Anticipation for the Finale

The audience remains on edge awaiting how these narrative threads will weave together in the finale. With emotions running high, many speculate about who might rise or fall in this power struggle. Given these pivotal developments, fans are already gearing up for intense debates post-finale.

