House of the Dragon Season 2 Spotlighting Uncommon Dragon Riders

In one of the most intriguing episodes of House of the Dragon Season 2, titled “Smallfolk,” audiences witnessed an unprecedented turn of events that reshaped the Westerosi power dynamics. The series introduced a new staple in the form of unconventional dragon riders chosen from unlikely backgrounds.
The plot thickens as Queen Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D’Arcy), having failed to claim a dragon in the previous episode, sets out on her dragon Syrax to confront the dragon Seasmoke’s new rider—Addam of Hull (Clinton Liberty). This choice marks a game-changing event, as Addam is unexpectedly selected by the dragon, uprooting traditional notions of lineage and privilege.
A Beachfront Confrontation
The episode unfolds dramatically with Rhaenyra encountering Addam and Seasmoke on a secluded beach. As Addam approaches, Rhaenyra asserts her authority by proclaiming, ‘You stand before the Queen of the Seven Kingdoms… with a dragon of House Targaryen!’ Despite his seemingly lowborn status, Addam respectfully responds that he had no intention of usurping her position.
This setup paves the way for an impactful dialogue that reveals Addam’s ambitions. He aims to transform into a formidable dragonrider while pledging his loyalty to Rhaenyra. His declaration,
This dragon came to me, not I to him. I have sweated blood in service of House Velaryon… And if the gods call me to greater things, who am I to refuse them? captures his yearning for significance and service.
The Discovery and Its Repercussions
The news of Seasmoke finding a new rider quickly spreads to other key players in this power struggle. Back in King’s Landing, Larys Strong acknowledges the information as advantageous but diplomatically suggests leaving it for others to reveal. Meanwhile, Prince Aemond’s camp assesses potential threats emerging from Targaryen bastards now mounting dragons.
Inclusion of Lowborn Riders
The crux of this episode delves into breaking aristocratic boundaries. Addam’s lowborn origin draws skepticism from others like Bartimos Celtigar who insists, ‘With respect to your workers, Lord Corlys, the lowborn cannot go around seizing dragons.’
However, with Queen Rhaenyra’s bold directive to seek out capable riders regardless of their lineage, even commoners are considered for claiming dragons. This move notably increases her military capability while infusing diversity into their ranks.
Tension Between Principles and Power
This pivotal episode also exposes ideological tensions. Rhaenyra’s strategy clashes with traditionalist views espoused by her ally Lord Jacaerys who questions: “House Targaryen is the blood of the dragon. If any may lay claim to it, what are we then?” His worries encapsulate broader doubts about inclusivity versus maintaining elite exclusivity.
A Shift in Power Dynamics
Addam’s rise symbolizes a stark shift away from making one’s lineage dictating power—a radical move suggestive of political pragmatism amidst war preparations. Excitingly enough events precipitate even fiercer confrontations as Queen Rhaenyra incites newfound loyalty among those beyond noble birthright thus forging unprecedented warrior alliances poised unprecedentedly within future battles ahead!
