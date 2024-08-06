House of the Dragon Season 2 Finale Teases New Power Shifts and Upcoming Conflicts

The season 2 finale of House of the Dragon has left fans buzzing with its intriguing new developments and tantalizing hints at future plot twists. The episode, titled ‘The Queen Who Ever Was,’ features Daemon Targaryen placing his hand on a weirwood tree in the Harrenhal godswood at Alys Rivers’ behest, triggering a vision that not only roots him in the past but also projects him into an apocalyptic future.
During this vision, Daemon sees pivotal figures from the original Game of Thrones series, such as Daenerys Targaryen and the formidable White Walkers. There’s also an enigmatic figure played by Joshua Ben-Tovim, whom avid readers and viewers will recognize as Brynden Rivers, AKA Bloodraven, AKA the Three-Eyed Raven—characters tied deeply into George R.R. Martin’s lore and significantly impacting the Targaryen story.
Everything came to a climax in the eighth and final episode for Daemon during a pivotal encounter with healer Alys Rivers (Gayle Rankin). In this key scene, Alys reveals the future to Daemon, showing him moments from Game Of Thrones, including the White Walkers and the Song Of Ice And Fire prophecy.
Brynden Rivers, who fans might remember as Bran Stark’s mentor in Game of Thrones, is revealed to be playing a vital role yet again. This revelation underscores how vital Bloodraven’s watchful presence is to Westerosi events. Notably, Brynden served multiple kings including King Aerys I and King Maekar as both Master of Whisperers and Hand of the King before his eventual transformation into the Three-Eyed Raven.
Unpacking Daemon’s Vision
The vision scene in Harrenhal’s godswood is rife with suggestive imagery. Amongst these are depictions of White Walkers, which many fans will interpret as an ominous forewarning tied deeply to the Targaryens’ destinies. As stated in earlier reviews, one vision also brings forth a look at Daenerys Targaryen alongside her three dragons—a nod perhaps to what lies ahead for Daemon and his lineage.
This scene serves as a convergence point between past lore and future prophecies, making it clear that Boundraven seeks to offer guidance through these temporal glimpses. As Daemon’s connection to his ancestor strengthens, the audience can expect fascinating power dynamics unfolding in Season 3.
Bloodraven’s Historical Context
Brynden Rivers has quite an extensive backstory. Born as a bastard child of King Aegon IV Targaryen—known infamously as Aegon the Unworthy—Rivers grew into notable roles within the realm, supporting multiple monarchs during tumultuous reigns rife with conflicts like the Blackfyre Rebellions.
The council chose Aegon V Targaryen as the next king, and his first act was to arrest Bloodraven for the murder of Aenys. Bloodraven was banished to the Wall to serve in the Night’s Watch; he made the trip alongside a young Maester Aemon Targaryen, who was an old man by the time of Game of Thrones.
Ties To Dunk and Egg Novellas
A noteworthy point is that Bloodraven also appears significantly in George R.R. Martin’s Dunk and Egg stories—the novellas focusing on Ser Duncan the Tall and a young Aegon V (Egg). HBO’s adaptation of these tales titled A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms might further explore Bloodraven’s complex character backstory when it airs.
The Future Awaits
As we await Season 3 of House of the Dragon, it’s clear that visionary encounters like Daemon’s not only deepen our understanding of past lore but also set up compelling new power dynamics within House Targaryen. Whether Bloodraven will continue his guiding influence through other characters remains to be seen.
