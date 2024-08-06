House of the Dragon Season 2 Finale Teases Major Changes and Mystical Connections

The season 2 finale of House of the Dragon has left fans with much to ponder, especially regarding the future power dynamics. The standout moment comes when Daemon Targaryen, played by Matt Smith, places his hand on a weirwood tree in the Harrenhal godswood.
Guided by Alys Rivers, Daemon experiences an intense vision. This vision includes not only stark images of past events from Game of Thrones, like Daenerys Targaryen and the White Walkers, but also introduces a mysterious figure played by Joshua Ben-Tovim.This character is none other than Brynden Rivers, known to fans as Bloodraven or the
Three-Eyed Crow. However, this introduces an intriguing time conundrum as Bloodraven was born decades after Daemon’s era.
Bloodraven has a storied past; he is known for his distinctive red eye and crow-shaped birthmark. Born from King Aegon IV Targaryen’s sixth mistress, Melissa Blackwood, he played crucial roles during the Blackfyre rebellions. He allied with King Daeron II Targaryen against rebel factions led by another of Aegon’s bastards, Bittersteel. Despite his controversial methods, including sorcery attributed to his winestain birthmark and nicknamed the “
A thousand eyes, and one“, Bloodraven holds a pivotal position in Westeros’s history.
The vision seen by Daemon also ties into Bran Stark’s story arc from Game of Thrones. Fans will recall Bran meeting Brynden Rivers in season 4 and training under him in season 6. Interestingly,through this training, Bran inherits Bloodraven’s greensight abilities.
The appearance of Bloodraven in Daemon’s vision might be an allusion to the profound impact of prophecy in A Song of Ice and Fire narratives. This is further emphasized as Bloodraven—a figure deeply rooted in lore—appears to guide Daemon towards understanding future events like the rise of the White Walkers and Daenerys Targaryen’s significant role.
While the official capacity or future screen time for Brynden within House of the Dragon remains uncertain, it’s worth noting that there’s more material on Bloodraven from George R.R. Martin’s Dunk and Egg novellas. Specifically, these works cast light onto his actions before he became the enigmatic figure guiding Bran Stark.
Brynden Rivers’ story culminates as he takes on a mentor role to another significant character: Maester Aemon Targaryen. They journey together to serve at the Wall where Aemon later provides wisdom to those around him.
The envisioning of Daenerys Targaryen and scenes from her vision within the House of the Undying further reinforces the interconnectedness of these epic tales across time.The finale forces viewers to wait until season 3 to uncover more about these complex power dynamics and rich histories.
