House of the Dragon Season 2 Finale Leaked Online with HBO Blaming Distributor

It happened again—HBO‘s hit series House of the Dragon faced another leak. This time, images from the leaked finale scenes were shared online, sparking discussions among fans eager for details. The anticipation built up for the highly anticipated show was marred as spoilers circulated across social media platforms such as TikTok and Twitter/X.

The Third-Party Distributor Error

HBO has addressed the incident, attributing it to an unintentional release from an international third-party distributor. An HBO spokesperson stated, We are aware that clips from the House of the Dragon season finale have surfaced across social media platforms. The clips were posted after an unintentional release from an international third-party distributor.

This isn’t the first time HBO has encountered such a mishap. When a similar leak occurred during Game of Thrones Season 7, they assigned responsibility to a third-party vendor. In this instance, HBO mentioned that the recent leak originated from a distribution partner in Europe, the Middle East, or Africa.

Around 30 Minutes of Footage Uploaded

The leaked images amount to around 30 minutes of footage across 14 videos. This substantial breach had fans buzzing on social media. These videos depicted new scenes from the Season 2 finale, pushing many fans into a frenzy while others tried to avoid spoilers until they could watch the episode in its entirety.

Aggressive Monitoring and Removal

In response to the leak, an HBO spokesperson announced, HBO is aggressively monitoring and removing clips from the internet, and fans can watch the episode in its entirety this Sunday night on HBO and Max [and Crave in Canada].

The pending finale isn’t set to air until August 4th at 9 p.m. ET. Despite efforts to remove these clips swiftly, many fans may already be privy to vital plot points and spoiler-heavy content concerning Rhaenyra’s struggles after dragonrider Rhaenys’ tragic demise.

Future Seasons on Fans’ Minds

No sooner was Season 2 wrapped up, discussions for Season 3 gained traction. Showrunner Ryan Condal recently provided some insights into future seasons. He discussed with GameRadar+, hinting at fresh twisty narratives that would challenge viewers’ expectations. He stated, Hopefully you start with a bang, and then you build to another bang through the series, but you’re really trying to arc out the characters, so that each season is a different experience for all of them.

