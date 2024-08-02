House of the Dragon Season 2 Finale Leak Stirs Spoilers Ahead of HBO Release

House of the Dragon season 2 has encountered a significant leak, with pivotal scenes from the upcoming finale surfacing online mere days before its official HBO debut.
According to Variety, about 30 minutes of leaked footage emerged on TikTok before swiftly being taken down. Nevertheless, those clips found their way to Reddit and Twitter, making it difficult to avoid spoilers for those looking forward to the finale.
The House of the Dragon season 1 finale experienced a similar situation with leaks ahead of its airing, mirroring issues that plagued several Game of Thrones seasons, notably season 8.
Raising an Army and Dragonseeds
Season 2, episode 7 set the stage for an explosive finale. Daemon Targaryen is seen
raising an army at Harrenhal, while Rhaenyra brings her dragonseeds plan to life. Aemond Targaryen, on the other hand, decided to turn back from Dragonstone after witnessing newly claimed dragons.
The Road Ahead
The show has already secured a renewal for season 3. Showrunner Ryan Condal recently remarked,
Hopefully you start with a bang, and then you build to another bang through the series, but you’re really trying to arc out the characters. He emphasized that each season must provide a distinct narrative experience and evolve the characters in new directions to avoid repetitive storylines.
A Series Known for Leaks
Leaks have seemingly become part and parcel for this universe given their history with Game of Thrones. The most recent incident left fans scrambling to avoid spoilers as they eagerly awaited the official release. This series depicts key events from Westeros history, such as Daemon Targaryen’s activities at Harrenhal.
Countdown to Finale
The finale will air soon on HBO in the US, Sky, and NOW in the UK. Until then, fans are encouraged to tread cautiously if they wish to remain spoiler-free.
