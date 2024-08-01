House of the Dragon Season 2 Finale Key Scenes Leaked Online

This has become a recurring theme for HBO as key scenes from the House of the Dragon season 2 finale have surfaced online. According to reports, about 30 minutes of footage was uploaded on TikTok, before it was later shared on other platforms like Reddit and Twitter.
The leaked clips seem to spoil significant parts of the finale. As showrunner Ryan Condal recently expressed,
We’re nearing the home stretch of House of the Dragon’s second season—this week’s is the sixth episode of eight—and a big new idea has arrived unbidden.
This season hasn’t been free from spoilers, as the season 1 finale similarly leaked prematurely. Furthermore, Game of Thrones, its predecessor, also faced leaking issues throughout its run.
Episode 7 set up an exhilarating climax with Daemon raising an army at Harrenhal and Rhaenyra implementing her dragonseeds plot. Meanwhile, Aemond turned back from Dragonstone after witnessing the newly claimed dragons.
The leaked footage further fuels anticipation as it introduces dramatic scenes including Aemond dismissing his mother Alicent from the council. His decision to align with the Triarchy despite his Small Council’s advice hints at imminent conflicts.
Ewan Mitchell confessed his peculiar relationship with the ‘Game of Thrones’ series, admitting that he never watched it to avoid being influenced in his portrayal of Aemond Targaryen. This detachment might lend fresh nuances to his character’s controversial actions in episode 6, indicating turbulent times ahead.
As Condal reflected on his career shift post-Amazon’s decision to scrap one of his projects, he emphasized how it paved the way for House of the Dragon:
The only reason I was available to do it was because Amazon had just recently crushed my dreams.
