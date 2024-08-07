House of the Dragon Season 2 Finale Insights from the Showrunner

By Alex Carter | August 6, 2024 | |
This article contains spoilers for House of the Dragon season 2 episode 8 and the Game of Thrones series finale.
As HBO concludes House of the Dragon’s second season, fans find themselves entrenched in the ever-evolving Targaryen civil war. Despite aiming to set itself apart, House of the Dragon often intertwines its narrative with its predecessor, Game of Thrones. The profusion of prophecies has reached a fever pitch, and Daemon Targaryen’s (Matt Smith) vision is no exception.
A Vision in Weirwood’s Embrace
Daemon’s surreal vision, guided by Alys Rivers (Gayle Rankin), occurs among the aged branches of Harrenhal’s Godswood. It evokes significant past moments including Daenerys Targaryen’s iconic dragon birth scene within Khal Drogo’s funeral pyre.
The sequence and timing of those shots was in his head from the beginning…exactly the one he described to us from before we shot a frame.
This reimagining underlines Daenerys’ integral role in the grander prophecy.
An Unclear Prince That Was Promised
The ambiguity surrounding who fulfills the Prince That Was Promised prophecy has only intensified. House of the Dragon seems intent on positioning Daenerys as Azor Ahai, the legendary savior born amid smoke and salt. With a visual link featuring a red meteorite, Daemon’s vision conspicuously connects her to this mythic mantle.
The Ever-Shifting Prophecy Landscape
The original series hinted at multiple contenders for Azor Ahai: Jon Snow (Kit Harington), whose Starkgaryen lineage is revealed, or Arya Stark (Maisie Williams), who ends the Long Night. Missandei’s revelation that Valyrian lacks gender-based distinction in titles even suggests a potential Princess That Was Promised which dovetails into Daenerys’ narrative prominence.
Aegon’s Dream: A Continuing Legacy
Aegon the Conqueror’s dream has underpinned much of House Targaryen’s storyline. Passed down from Viserys (Paddy Considine) to Rhaenyra, with important elements making their way to other key figures like Daemon and Aemond Targaryen (Ewan Mitchell). Showrunner Ryan Condal remarks how George R.R. Martin crafted it to “
create resonance with the original show.”
The intricate web spun by these interconnected prophecies, dreams, and visions continually shape our interpretation of both series’ lore and legacy.
Dany’s Divine Fireproofing
The notion that Daenerys might be Azor Ahai also revisits thematic elements like her reputed fire immunity – an anomaly among Targaryens, possibly indicative of her unique status in Westeros’ grand prophecy. Bringing us full circle to whether there’s substantive evidence behind her being The Prince That Was Promised. Still, Clarifying loosely bound plot threads has left fans excited but also skeptical about where ultimate fulfillment lies within this mythos.
.
Follow Us