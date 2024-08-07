House of the Dragon Season 2 Finale Explores Daemon’s Prophecies and Targaryen Lore

By Alex Johnson | August 7, 2024
This article contains spoilers for House of the Dragon season 2 episode 8 and the Game of Thrones series finale.
As House of the Dragon season 2 concludes, HBO has further ignited interest in the Targaryen civil war. Although this prequel aims to chart its unique tale set a century before Game of Thrones, it cannot help but reference familiar lore from its renowned predecessor.
Visions and Prophecies Continue to Intrigue
This season was brimming with prophecies, especially spotlighting Daemon Targaryen’s (Matt Smith) hallucinatory vision involving a weirwood tree. Here, we see not just Helaena Targaryen (Phia Saban) contemplating the future, but also the show’s writers, akin to Bran Stark, delving into the past. With Alys Rivers (Gayle Rankin) guiding Daemon into the Godswood at Harrenhal for a vision, potential retcons were hinted at, especially regarding the Prince That Was Promised.
A Glimpse into Daemon’s Vision
The vision scene with Daemon features passing images of the Three-Eyed Raven, White Walkers, possible Blackfyre Rebellion events, and even a returning Daenerys Targaryen. This juxtaposition mirrors the birth of Dany’s dragons from the funeral pyre of Khal Drogo, underscoring her pivotal role in A Song of Ice and Fire.
Diving Deep into Prophecies
Fans have long debated who truly is the Prince That Was Promised. The vision seems to lean towards Daenerys as this mythical figure. If you recall, this character was born under a “burning star,” backed by a symbolic cut to Dany alongside a red meteorite.
Connections Between Jon Snow and Daenerys
This narrative twist isn’t new. Jon Snow’s reveal as a Targaryen (born Aegon) stirred discussions about his role in the prophecy.
The vision only flags someone clearly Targaryen and doesn’t highlight figures like Arya Stark or Jon Snow.
An Altered Future?
This scene prompts Daemon’s loyalty shift toward Rhaenyra, believing that she alone can unite Westeros. His statement encapsulates his newfound vision:
The realm’s only hope is a leader who can unite it.
The recurring idea of a Targaryen saving everyone links back to George R.R. Martin’s ideas, cleverly interwoven by showrunner Ryan Condal himself. Yet, with Game of Thrones’ ending seeing Daenerys dead and Bran on the throne, we’re left pondering accuracy versus myth.
Intentions Behind Revisiting Old Themes
While Melisandre once viewed Jon Snow as Azor Ahai, others maintained that it was Daenerys. Despite divisive endings in Game of Thrones, House of the Dragon seems determined to correct some narrative threads and historic disputes. Revisiting themes like Aegon’s dream allows for richer storytelling and leaves plenty for fans to debate over as we wait for future seasons.
Follow Us